Frosinone v Udinese stats. Unbeaten end to the season

Davis with the winner, Lucca up to four assists

Keinan Davis’s maiden Udinese goal led the club to victory over Frosinone and safety in Serie A. Lorenzo Lucca set up the Englishman with some sublime chest control, registering a fourth assist of the campaign. The 23-year-old is the first Italian forward to notch up this many assists in a Serie A season since Antonio Di Natale in 2015/16. He is also the youngest Italian to have at least 12 direct goal involvements (eight goals and four assists) in a league campaign.

The match against Frosinone lasted 99 minutes and 30 seconds, with an effective playing time of 45 minutes. Udinese were in possession for 19 of those minutes, accounting for 42% of the total. Despite the hosts having over double the number of attempts on goal (21 to 10), both sides registered five efforts on target, with Maduka Okoye making five key saves, ensuring he finished third in the rankings for the goalkeepers with the most saves made on the last matchday behind Salernitana’s Vincenzo Fiorillo and Verona’s Simone Perilli.

Udinese recorded back-to-back away successes against Lecce and Fiorentina to round off the season, which was the first time they had done so since October 2022. The club was just one of four Serie A sides to go unbeaten from Week 34 unbeaten alongside Atalanta, Juventus and Lazio. Excluding the 20 minutes of the postponed match against Roma, Fabio Cannavaro’s record in the Udinese dugout reads two wins and three stalemates.