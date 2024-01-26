Frosh five lift St. Francis men to upset over Sacred Heart

Jan. 26—LORETTO — Standing back by the hashmark right in front of St. Francis men's basketball coach Rob Krimmel, Red Flash sophomore forward Miles Webb accepted the pass and, without hesitation, lifted into the air and shot.

Nothing but net, one of several highlight plays the 6-foot-8 forward turned in on Thursday night at DeGol Arena.

His team playing shorthanded against the preseason Northeast Conference favorite, Webb, a player whose potential was noted from the moment he arrived on campus, came up huge with career highs of 19 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots as St. Francis stunned Sacred Heart, 75-71.

"It's important to me to seize every opportunity I get," said Webb, who only was averaging 11.3 minutes per game and 3.0 points coming in. "I was just taking advantage."

Raising its record to 7-13 overall and 2-5 in conference play, St. Francis also got 14 points from Carlos Lopez, 13 points and seven rebounds from Eli Wilborn, nine points, six rebounds and six assists from Bobby Rosenberger and seven points and seven assists from Ace Talbert.

Sophomore guard Wisler Sanon provided a big lift in the second half with seven points in nine minutes to go along with his usual collection of hustle plays.

"Getting this win makes us all feel good. It was much-needed. We all fought for this," Sanon said. "We came off a not-so-good game (a loss at Le Moyne on Sunday) and we knew we had to get back to practice and work even harder."

This was the game that eventually might be looked back upon as the night this St. Francis core came of age.

St. Francis played the game without sophomore guard Cam Gregory, the Red Flash's leading scorer.

Reserve sophomore post Gestin Liberis also was out because of an injury.

Liberis was on the St. Francis bench in street clothes. Gregory was not.

As a result, St. Francis started an all-freshman lineup.

After the final buzzer, Krimmel, who has taken the Red Flash to multiple NEC finals, was greeted by wave after wave of fans with congratulations.

"This one, I think, is certainly special," Krimmel said. "It was a big game and a big moment.

"I think it's a huge confidence-builder. They had no choice. They had to grow up."

Sacred Heart entered the contest a half-game out of first place in the NEC.

Webb was tremendous in the first half, putting an exclamation point on it with an emphatic, two-hand posterization of Pioneer Alex Sobel in spite of being fouled after running the baseline.

Rosenberger got the assist on the three-point play that cut Sacred Heart's lead to 29-28.

Wilborn got on ESPN's Top 10 plays last week for a similar dunk. Webb laughed at the prospect of getting similar hype.

"That'd be crazy. That'd be crazy," Webb said as Krimmel and Sanon chuckled along.

Webb had 10 points, a 3-pointer and an authoritative blocked shot in 13 minutes before the intermission.

It was a night of validation for Webb, who people in the program said in whispers had the potential to be the next standout in the program before an injury sidetracked his first year.

"I lost a little bit of confidence. I was kind of down," Webb said. "I had a talk with Coach Krimmel earlier today.

"We made a deal. If I go out there with a clear mind and just hoop, I'm going to be able to go out there and play and play at my best.

"That's what I went out there and did. He challenged me."

Wilborn had the Red Flash up 53-46 when he dunked home a Webb miss with 11:11 left. That came immediately after Wisler Sanon made a trey that bounded up near the shot clock before falling through, then got a steal and drew a foul, which he converted into two more points.

A Sanon baseline 10-foot jumper from Webb staked St. Francis to its largest lead to that point of nine with 9:40 remaining.

Wilborn had to go to the bench with four fouls with 8:11 left and the Red Flash ahead by nine, but, when he returned four minutes later, the Pioneers only had managed to draw two points closer.

Sanon then fouled out Wilborn's opposite number, Alex Sobel, while setting a solid screen under the Sacred Heart basket.

"I have a high expectation for myself to come in and do what I can do: bring energy, whether it's defense or offense, and get all the guys involved," Sanon said.

Sacred Heart held a 33-30 advantage at the half. St. Francis was up 25-23 when Wilborn scored inside at the 4:40 mark, but the Pioneers scored 10 of the next 13 points.

Lopez also had eight points in the first half. Wilborn had six.

Things started off well enough for the Red Flash on a Lopez corner 3 28 seconds in.

The Pioneers scored the next six points, until Lopez hit from the opposite corner to tie it.

Lopez's left-hand bank shot put St. Francis up by four at 12-8.

"The energy these guys played with from the opening tip was a credit to these guys," Krimmel said.