Froome dreaming of fifth Tour de France win

"I've been given all the green lights now to get back on the bike and I'm just making that transition now from the rehab phase back into normal training again. So, I'm really feeling the fitness at the moment. I feel as if I've - I mean I'm starting from scratch at the moment. But, I've got to start somewhere and I'm just incredibly fortunate to be back on the bike again."

"I mean the prospect of going for a fifth yellow jersey (Tour de France win) is just massive for me. I mean it's such a motivation. But, on top of that now, obviously coming back from this injury, it's just even more reason for me to try and get back there. Yeah I mean there are no guarantees in sport. No guarantees that I'll be back to challenge for it, but I'm going to give it absolutely everything I've got."

"The only date, the only appointment I've set myself is the Tour de France. And until then every week I'm just going to keep chipping away, keep trying to make the most of every camp and every race building up to July and hope that come that start line in Nice in July I'll be ready to go."

STORY: Chris Froome said the prospect of a fifth Tour de France title serves as 'massive motivation' for him as he continues his return from serious injury.

Froome missed last year's Tour after a high-speed crash during a Criterium du Dauphine stage saw him sustain a season-ending fractured right femur, elbow and ribs.

As he makes his transition from rehab to normal training with a training camp in the Canary Islands with his Team INEOS, the four-time Tour winner said that while there were 'no guarantees in sport', he'll give his all to firstly be on the start line in Nice before bidding for a record-equaling fifth yellow jersey.