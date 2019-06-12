Froome out of Criterium after training fall

Roanne (France) (AFP) - Chris Froome was taken to hospital Wednesday after falling on a training run for the Criterium du Dauphine 4th stage, Team Ineos said.

The team confirmed that Froome would take no further part in the race, potentially casting a shadow over the 34-year-old's bid for a fifth Tour de France which starts in Brussels on July 6.

"Team INEOS can confirm that Chris Froome crashed during a recon of stage four of the Criterium du Dauphine today. He is currently on his way to a local hospital and won’t start today’s fourth stage. We will provide a further update in due course," Ineos said on Twitter.

Froome fell heavily during training for the Giro d'Italia opening stage time-trial in 2018, but eventually went on to win the race.

At the Criterium Froome was seeking to fine tune his form having failed to win a stage yet this season, but was eighth overall just 24 seconds off the pace in the Crtiterium.

During Froome's training run on Wednesday conditions were windy but the roads were dry with the route presenting no difficulties apart from two well-signalled downhill bends.

Ineos also have defending champion Geraint Thomas in their ranks with the Welshman scheduled to take part at the eight-stage Tour de Suisse which starts Sunday.