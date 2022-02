The Hill

One of the original co-hosts of "The View" says the ABC daytime chatfest was never "supposed to be political.""The show has become super political now," Debbie Matenopoulos said on a Tuesday episode of the "Allison Interviews" podcast.Matenopoulos, then 22, was tapped to co-host the then-fledgling talk show helmed by Barbara Walters when it launched in 1997."It was just meant to be, like, 'Here's your mom, your grandmother, your aunt, your...