New frontiers for Bryant football this season as Big South reconfigures

Tuesday marked the beginning of a winding football road for Bryant in 2023.

A merger between the remaining members of the Big South and Ohio Valley conferences has left the Bulldogs with some new markets to tackle. They started with media day in Nashville and were picked sixth in the 10-team alignment.

UNLV, Princeton, Eastern Illinois, Charleston Southern and Lindenwood are among Bryant’s road trips this season. The short bus ride to the University of Rhode Island will be simple by comparison. Flights to the likes of Las Vegas and suburban St. Louis will add to the challenges the Bulldogs face on the field.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

More: URI Rams show who's boss in intrastate football battle at Bryant

“It’s all over the place,” Bryant coach Chris Merritt said.

Bryant shifting from the Northeast Conference to the America East in the majority of its sports left Merritt’s program on a bit of an island. The Bulldogs joined the Big South in the midst of the league being raided by the Coastal Athletic Association. An alliance with the OVC helped both entities preserve access to the FCS playoffs — the league winner receives an automatic berth.

Bryant quarterback Zevi Eckhaus awaits the snap during the game against Brown in October 2021.

“I get to be a football coach every year — they've only got a few years left in their football careers,” Merritt said. “It’s their football team.”

Advertisement

Bryant was the lone program that brought a quarterback to the event. Zevi Eckhaus enters his second season as the starter and his third as the primary player under center. He came on for an injured Gage Moloney early in 2021 against the Rams and hasn’t relinquished control of the position. Eckhaus is one of four Bulldogs offensive players on the Big South-OVC watch list entering the season, joining wide receiver Landon Ruggieri, tight end Jihad Edmond and offensive lineman Jamichael Watts.

“There’s a lot of familiarity within the offense — guys knowing each other, chemistry,” Eckhaus said. “I think what’s really important for me is to continue to try to take weight off [Merritt’s] shoulders.”

Bryant brings back 10 starters on offense — its defense will be a bit more in flux. Leading linebackers Joe Andreessen and Ryan Saddler have graduated and other names will be required to emerge. Kenny Dyson was named to the all-conference first team last year as a defensive lineman, and he’s joined on the watch list this fall by kicker Ethan Gettman and kick returner Anthony Frederick.

“Joe and Ryan, they were great players for us,” Dyson said. “We’re going to miss them. But we’ve got guys who are ready to step up and take on the challenge this year.”

Advertisement

The Bulldogs suffered through a season of near misses in 2022. An overtime loss by a lone point in an opening guarantee game at Florida International was a sign of things to come. Bryant fell in double overtime at Brown and dropped three other games by single digits — the 4-7 overall finish was its worst in a full campaign since Merritt’s debut in 2019.

“We host two playoff teams from last year,” Merritt said, referencing November matchups with Gardner-Webb and Southeast Missouri State. “At that point, we’ll have a chance to make some noise.”

The Redhawks won the OVC last season and are the favorites again in the new league, collecting six first-place votes. The Runnin’ Bulldogs were perfect in the Big South in 2022 and were picked second, receiving a pair of first-place votes. UT-Martin and Tennessee Tech each grabbed a lone first-place vote in third and fourth while Tennessee State slotted in ahead of the Bulldogs in fifth.

bkoch@providencejournal.com

On Twitter: @BillKoch25

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Bryant football picked to finish 6th in reconfigured Big South