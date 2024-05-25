Frontenac Wins the Kansas Class 3A Softball State Championship over Silver Lake

TOPEKA, KS — The Frontenac Lady Raiders sit atop of Class 3A as State Champions once again after defeating Silver Lake, 3-0 in the championship game.

The Lady Raiders capture the state title for the first time since 2022. They have now won two state titles in three years and their 4th state title since 2016 under head coach Cassie Rhuems.

Frontenac finishes the season with a remarkable, 28-2 overall record.

Frontenac struck first in the bottom of the 2nd when Abi Beaman hit a solo home-run to give the Lady Raiders the 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the 4th, Frontenac added onto their lead when Ella Sullivan hit a 2-RBI triple to make it a 3-0 advantage.

Avery Johnson earned herself another win after pitching a complete game and struck out 5 batters and only allowed 6 hits.

