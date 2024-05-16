Frontenac Softball Wins 3A Regional Championship; Raiders Beat Columbus 6-2

RIVERTON, KS – Frontenac softball won the 3A Regional Championship over Columbus 6-2 on Wednesday afternoon.

Frontenac’s Avery Johnson would start in her second straight game, allowing just two runs against Columbus. The Titans would try to cut into the early established 6-1 Frontenac lead, but would only manage to plate one run via a fielder’s choice in the fourth inning.

Mady Logiudici would end up making the game winning catch in left field to seal the game, and Frontenac would win the regional finale 6-2.

Up next, Frontenac will participate in the state tournament in Topeka, Kansas beginning May 23rd.

