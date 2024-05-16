Frontenac Softball Shuts Out Baxter Springs in 12-0 Win

RIVERTON, KS – Frontenac softball shutout Baxter Springs in a 12-0 win on Wednesday afternoon.

The Raiders offense would jump out to an early lead in the second inning via a Tanley Sullivan tapper to short that resulted in Abi Beaman crossing the plate.

After a brief lightening delay, the Raiders would score eight more runs in the second to push the lead to 9-0 courtesy of hits from Beaman, Annie Lee, and Alana Sullivan. Avery Johnson would also be dominant in the circle for the Raiders, allowing no runs, only one hit, and striking out eight batters.

The Raiders would go on to win the Regional Semifinal in five innings 12-0.

