Frontenac Holds Send-Off for Boys Golf Team as They Embark for State Tournament

FRONTENAC, KS — Earlier this morning, there was a send-off for the Frontenac Boys Golf team who loaded up and hit the road for Emporia as they are set to compete in the Class 3A State Tournament.

Students, families and friends gathered outside of Frontenac High School this morning for the send-off.

The Raiders were the 2024 Regional Champions which punched their ticket to Emporia.

Frontenac is sending 6 golfers to compete in the tournament.

They are led by their two seniors; Aidan Hill and Cole Niederklein, their three sophomores; Jericho Compton, Lucas Lundberg and Ace Varsolona and freshman Bryce Hill.

This is the 4th straight year that the Raiders have gone to compete at the State Tournament.

Tournament play will kick-off on Monday and wrap up on Tuesday. They will play at Emporia Municipal Golf Course.

We caught up with the team on what’s been key for their success and what it will take to be successful up at state.

Senior Aidan Hill said, “We’ve been really successful these past four years and unfortunately we lost two big ones from last year. We lost Trey and Vinnie, but we’ve been able to rebound from that pretty well. We’re going to have to go up there, me and Cole have to play well, and so does everybody. But I think we’ve been practicing well and I think we’re ready”.

Senior Cole Neiderklein said, “Yeah, we’ve had a lot of good golfers and hope to continue that when we leave and we believe we’re all going to have to play well”.

Head Coach Brady Hill said, “You know, we’ve got kids who like to play. They like to compete. They like to they like to go out and challenge themselves. They have fun doing it. When you got kids that you get down with practice and they want to go out and play more, it just leads to more success. So they they’re a very, very dedicated group of golfers that like to compete well”.

