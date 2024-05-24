Frontenac High School Celebrates Softball Team with State Sendoff

FRONTENAC, KS – Frontenac high school celebrated its girls softball team with a state sendoff on Thursday morning.

Head coach Cassie Rhuems and her group took off to Topeka, where they’re currently competing in the class three state tournament. Rhuems described the opportunity to make it back to state as a long-term goal achieved.

“Obviously our season ended a week earlier than we wanted to last year,” Rhuems said.

“It was a goal of ours to get back to the tournament, and we have a great group of kids who’ve worked hard all year. They trust each other and they player for each other, and I believe they’ll give it their best shot today.”

Abi Beaman, a senior centerfielder on the roster, said she feels her group is a lot more confident in one-another.

“I think we’re a lot more confident in each other and all of our abilities,” Beaman said.

“We do it for each other, so I think that’s the biggest difference.”

Frontenac took on Southeast of Saline on Thursday and would win its first game 3-2. Coach Rhuems squad will take on Wichita-Trinity on Friday, May 24th at 1 p.m.

