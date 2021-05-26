Frontenac finishes fourth in state golf; Raiders' Niederklein makes hole-in-one
May 26—HESSTON, Kan. — Led by two top-25 finishers, Frontenac finished fourth in the KSHSAA Class 3A boys golf state tournament that ended Tuesday at the Hesston Golf Course.
The Raiders had a two-day total of 679, finishing behind Santa Fe Trail (639), Cheney (653) and Trinity Academy of Wichita (668). Seven teams qualified for the tournament.
Raiders freshman Vinny Pile shot 85-79—164 at the par-71 layout to tie for 18th place, and senior Riley Johnson shared 21st place with 84-81—165.
Frontenac's Cole Niederklein, also a freshman, made the shot of the day — a hole-in-one with a 9-iron on the 13th hole. He wound up tied for 32nd with 90-82—172.
Other scores for the Raiders were feshman Aidan Hill 89-89—178, senior Landon Cummins 97-90—187 and junior Parker Bockmann 105-97—202.
Senior Lucas Schueffler of Trinity Academy was medalist with a 5-under-par 137 after rounds of 68-69.
CLASS 4A
DODGE CITY, Kan. — Labette County senior Dakota Payne carded 84-85—169 to tie for 23rd place in the Class 4A tournament at Mariah Hills Golf Course.
Chanute junior Drayton Cleaver finished third at 4-over-par 146 (74-72), trailing Wellington teammates junior Deltrek Gill (72-70—142) and senior Blake Saffell (74-70—144).
CLASS 2A
SALINA, Kan. — Nicholas Ison, a junior at St. Mary's Colgan, tied for 11th place with 80-78—158 in the Class 2A tournament at the Salina Municipal Golf Course.
Panthers senior Corbin O'Malley shot 89-88—177.