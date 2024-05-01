Frontenac Ends Diamond’s Undefeated Streak to Win by Run Rule, 10-0

FRONTENAC, KS — The Frontenac Lady Raiders played host the undefeated Diamond LAdy Wildcats from Missouri who was undefeated coming into today.

Frontenac won the game via run rule over Diamond, 10-0 in 5 innings.

Avery Johnson earned the win for Frontenac after striking out 7 batters in 5 innings and only allowed five hits.

Abi Beaman went 2-for-3 at the plate with 3 RBI’s. Alana Sullivan, Annie Lee, and Avery Johnson all picked up an RBI.

In the bottom of the 5th, Maddie Call hit a RBI-single to “call” game to secure the run rule victory.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.