Frontenac Earns the Sweep Over Riverton in Doubleheader

RIVERTON, KS — The Riverton Lady Rams faced off against Frontenac for a CNC League matchup.

Frontenac won both games winning 9-0 in game one and 13-0 in 5 innings in game two.

Game 1 Recap — Frontenac 9, Riverton 0…

Frontenac got on the board in the first inning after Mady Loguidici scored off an error after Alana Sullivan hit a grounder. They took the lead 1-0.

In the 2nd inning, Skylar Hutchinson scored on a passed ball to go up 2-0.

Annie Lee hit a RBI-double in the 3rd inning that allowed Sullivan to score and Frontenac extended their lead 3-0.

Later in the inning, Avery Johnson doubled down the line to score two more runners to extend their lead 5-0.

Still in the 3rd, Maddie Call grounded out but scored an RBI with Johnson scoring and it was now 6-0.

In the 6th, Lee hit a fly ball and reached on an error and scored Loguidici to make it 7-0.

Frontenac plated two more runs in the 7th thanks to a RBI by Hutchinson and RBI-single by Kayci McGowen.

Frontenac’s Avery Johnson had a monster game in the circle going; 7.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER and struck out 15 batters!

Johnson was also 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBI’s. Sullivan, Lee, Call and McGowen also racked up an RBI in the win.

Game 2 Recap — Frontenac 13, Riverton 0…

Frontenac got off to another good start in game two after Abi Beaman popped one up but reached on an error and Loguidici scored and they took the early 1-0 lead.

Johnson scored run on a sacrifice fly to score Sullivan to make it 2-0.

In the 2nd inning, Call bunted in the infield to score Hutchinson and it was now 3-0.

Frontenac added three more in the 3rd inning after Hutchinson hit a 2-RBI double and Call hit a Sac-Fly to score another to lead it 6-0.

Top of the 4th, Lee hit a RBI after grounding out to third base, but the damage was done and it 7-0.

Frontenac really broke it open in the top of the 5th scoring 6 runs.

McGowen got it started after she hit an RBI-single. Lee followed her and hit a 2-RBI single to make it 10-0.

Beaman followed Lee with single and it was 11-0.

Johnson added on with an RBI-single and Tenley Sullivan grounded out but pulled in an RBI to make it 13-0.

Johnson earned her second win of the day after striking out 7 batters in 5 innings and only gave up one hit and didn’t allow a run.

Lee was 2-for-4 with 4 RBI’s. Johnson, Hutchinson and Call racked up two RBI’s each. McGowen, Beaman and Sullivan both had one RBI each as well.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.