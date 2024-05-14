Frontenac Earns First Round Victory Over Galena Via Run Rule

RIVERTON, KS — #1 Frontenac squared off against #8 Galena in the first round of the Class 3A Regional Round. Lady Raiders came out on top, 15-0, in three innings.

Frontenac got off to a fast offensive start scoring 7 runs in the first inning to take a 7-0 lead.

They piled on in the second and third innings scoring 4 runs each in those innings.

Tenley Sullivan had a big day, going 3-for-3 with 5 RBI’s. Maddie Call went 1-for-2 with 2 RBI’s.

Alana Sullivan, Abi Beaman and Ella Sullivan all pitched in an RBI of their own.

Avery Johnson had a big day in the circle. She pitched a no-hitter in three innings and struck out 8 batters.

Frontenac now advances to the semi-finals where they will face #4 Baxter Springs on Wednesday at Riverton High School.

