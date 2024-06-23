Frontenac’s Cassie Rhuems Named the 2024 Sports in Kansas All-Classes & 3A Coach of the Year

FRONTENAC, KS — Frontenac Head Softball Coach has been named the 2024 Sports in Kansas All-Classes & 3A Coach of the Year

Rhuems led her squad to the 2024 Class 3A State Championship after they defeated Silver LAke, 3-0 to finish the season 28-2.

Frontenac won their second state title in three years.

Rhuems has helped turn Frontenac’s softball program into a powerhouse dynasty winning four state titles since 2016, making them one of the best teams in Kansas regardless of classification.

Incredible honors for what Coach Rhuems and the Lady Raiders were able to accomplish this season.

