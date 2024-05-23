Frontenac Baseball heads to Manhattan for the Class 3A State Tournament

FRONTENAC, Ks. — The Frontenac Raiders athletic program is no stranger to teams competing at the state tournament. The golf team left state on Sunday now it’s the baseball team’s turn.

Wednesday afternoon, the Frontenac baseball team took off to the Class 3A state tournament in Manhattan.

The Raiders clinched the regional championship with a come-from-behind win over Riverton 7-4.

Last season Frontenac fell short in short in the regional championship to Columbus but turned things around this year. That loss last year fueled the team to make it to the state tournament.

Junior pitcher Korbin Neigsch and head coach Kaleb Terlip expressed how it feels to be heading to state after falling short a year ago.

Neigsch said, “It hurt us. We thought we were a good team last year, and thought we could go all the way. So we held on to that this year and came out to practice every day with that on our mind and practiced as hard as we could. And it’s paying off right now.”

Terlip said, “It’s a great experience for us. You know, last year coming up short with a talented team. This team’s taken off some toughness, worked hard, made it a goal from day one and we get to accomplish and you see that go out.”

The Raider will square off against the Burlington Wildcats in the first round of play. Frontenac enters the tournament as a five seed while Burlington is a four seed. Their matchup is set for Thursday, May 23rd at 1:15 p.m. at Kansas State’s Baseball Field.

