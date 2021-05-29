Frontenac baseball finishes third in KSHSAA Class 3A tournament

May 29—MANHATTAN, Kan. — The fourth-seeded Frontenac baseball team suffered a 5-4 setback to Garnett-Anderson County in a Class 3A semifinal game before capping its playoff run with a 7-5 victory over Minneapolis to claim the third place game on Friday at KSU-Tointon Family Stadium.

Trailing 5-4 in the middle innings, the Raiders (19-6) rallied for three runs in the fifth and sixth innings to top Minneapolis (16-8).

Frontenac benefited from stellar relief pitching. Kaston Fields and Alex Williams combined to throw three shutout frames to slam the door.

Colin McCartney led the way offensively with two hits for the Raiders. Mario Menghini drove in two runs, while Logan Myers, Kaston Fields, Jeremy Raio and Brett Cleland rapped one hit apiece.

In game one, Garnett defeated Frontenac in the bottom of the eighth thanks to a walk-off RBI double by Ashton Miller.

The inning was sparked by back-to-back one-out singles from Derek Rockers and Carter Sommer.

Dallas Kueser picked up the victory for Garnett (22-3), allowing only one run on six hits in 2 2/3 innings of work.

Myers suffered the loss for Frontenac.

Menghini and Alex Williams each collected three hits apiece to pace the way on offense.