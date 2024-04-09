Frontenac Baseball Bounces Back in Doubleheader Sweep Against Riverton

RIVERTON, KS – Frontenac baseball bounced back in garnering a doubleheader sweep against Riverton on Monday evening.

In the bottom of the third, Noah Harper plated Zach Feldkamp for an RBI single to double the Rams lead to 2-0. A series of big hits for Riverton would push the Rams to a 5-2 lead, but Frontenac would respond in the later innings.

In the top of the fifth, Frontenac took advantage of multiple infield errors on a solid bunt by Peyton McDonald. The senior’s bunt would send home Bergen Souder and Wyatt Frazier to narrow the deficit to 5-4.

The Raiders would end up coming back and winning game two 8-7.

Up next, Frontenac will host Girard on Monday, April 15th, and Riverton will host Quapaw on Friday, April 12th.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.