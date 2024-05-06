Frontenac Alum Logan Myers Named MIAA Co-Freshman of the Year

KANSAS CITY, MO — After a great freshman campaign up at Emporia State, Frontenac alum Logan Myers earned himself MIAA Co-Freshman of the Year honors.

Myers started 44 games this season for Emporia State, a majority of those at second base where he was responsible for 98 assists, 68 putouts, 21 double plays and posted a .988 fielding percentage.

He also has a .301 batting average with 53 hits and 42 runs scored.

Myers also recorded 13 multi-hit games on the season, including five with three or more hits.

Myers also racked up 7 home-runs and 31 RBI’s on the season for the Hornets.

He had his best game of the season earlier in the year against CSU-Pueblo when he went 4-for-5 with 5 RBI’s and 2 home-runs.

His senior year at Frontenac, he was named to the KABC Class 3A All-State Second Team for the Raiders.

