Frontenac’s Abi Beaman signed national letter of intent to Avila University for softball

FRONTENAC, Ks. — As the end of the school year approaches, senior athletes still have to make a big decision as to where they’ll play at the collegiate level.

At Frontenac High School, a signing ceremony was held for Abi Beaman. She signed her national letter of intent at Avila University to continue her softball career.

During Beaman’s career as a part of the Lady Raiders program, she has been named first-team All-CNC and All-State as an outfielder the last three years. Also, she was on the 2022 softball state championship team.

Beaman spoke about what this day meant to her and why she chose Avila.

“It’s crazy. It’s something that I feel like a lot of kids dream of, and the fact that I even get the opportunity, it’s just crazy. So, it was this summer or last summer at the California tournament, which is our last tournament. And then I went on a visit there, and I just knew. So, it felt like home.”

Beaman says she thanks her teammates, coaches and family for helping her get to this point.

