Frontcourt players the Nets can target with their upcoming Disabled Player Exception

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Yossi Gozlan
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

After acquiring James Harden in a blockbuster trade last week, the Nets find themselves with some open roster spots. Brooklyn loaded up on guards this offseason in case they had to deplete their guard rotation in a trade for Harden.

Instead, Caris LeVert was the only guard they traded, keeping them deep at guard with Bruce Brown, Tyler Johnson, Landry Shamet, and Chris Chiozza. While Joe Harris and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot are expected to primarily play small forward, they could also slide down to shooting guard, likely reserving one or two of their other guards out of the rotation.

The biggest rotational sacrifice came by trading Jarrett Allen. With him gone, DeAndre Jordan right now is the only traditional center on the roster until Nicolas Claxton recovers from a knee injury. While trading Allen seems like a vote of confidence in Claxton, the Nets are still light on centers and could use a third big man.

Right now, Brookyn has 12 players on the roster excluding two-way players. They have one week to get back to 14 players and will likely sign at least one frontcourt player if they do not add one via trade. As colleague Bryan Kalbrosky of HoopsHype suggests, DeWayne Dedmon and former Net Rondae Hollis-Jefferson could be candidates.

However, Brooklyn could still also look to acquire a big man via trade. They may not even need to move Jordan or Spencer Dinwiddie to do so. It’s important to note that the Nets also still have their $5.7 million taxpayer mid-level exception available. The Nets are better off saving it for potential buyout candidates since all the players listed by Kalbrosky can be signed for the minimum.

Due to Dinwiddie’s season-ending knee injury, the Nets are expected to be granted a Disabled Player Exception worth $5,727,024, 50 percent of his $11.5 million salary. Although it hasn’t been granted yet, the Nets could use it in a trade to acquire one player on an expiring contract.

Here are some of the players who can fit in the DPE:

JaVale McGee (Cleveland): $4,200,000

JaVale McGee, Cleveland Cavaliers
JaVale McGee, Cleveland Cavaliers

JaVale McGee will be sought after by contending teams before the trade deadline. His rim protection, athleticism, championship pedigree, and experience playing with superstars would make him an ideal fit with the Nets. It makes sense for the Cavaliers to trade him to the team that offers the most valuable second-round picks.

Nerlens Noel (New York): $5,000,000

Nerlens Noel, New York Knicks
Nerlens Noel, New York Knicks

When the Knicks signed role players Alec Burks, Austin Rivers, and Nerlens Noel, part of the reasoning was that they could potentially trade them later for draft picks. With the Knicks playing better than expected, these players could have value come trade deadline. Noel in particular could be highly sought after and could become expendable with the emerging consistency of Mitchell Robinson. Like McGee, Noel could potentially be had for the most valuable second-round pick offered.

Ed Davis (Minnesota): $5,005,350

Ed Davis, Minnesota Timberwolves
Ed Davis, Minnesota Timberwolves

Ed Davis was a valuable part of the Nets 2018-19 season that saw the franchise make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Although he has history with the franchise, the only familiar faces to him would be Dinwiddie and Harris. The Timberwolves right now need Davis as insurance for Karl-Anthony Towns, especially since the rest of their big man rotation is unproven. The Timberwolves are just $2.9 million below the luxury tax, however. They could look to unload Davis in order to gain more flexibility in a potentially bigger deal elsewhere and create a $5 million trade exception for him.

Bismack Biyombo (Charlotte): $3,500,000

Bismack Biyombo, Charlotte Hornets
Bismack Biyombo, Charlotte Hornets

With Cody Zeller currently out with a fractured hand, Bismack Biyombo is the Hornets most reliable center right now. If Zeller were to get healthy or the Hornets acquire a new starting center, Biyombo could become available.

Mike Scott (Philadelphia): $5,005,350

Mike Scott, Philadelphia 76ers
Mike Scott, Philadelphia 76ers

If the Nets want to prioritize adding another stretch-four with their DPE, Mike Scott could probably be had. He isn't consistently in the Sixers' rotation and they are $11.4 million over the luxury tax for a $19.9 million payment. If he's no longer in their short-term plans, they would probably be happy to offload his $5 million.

Tony Bradley (Philadelphia): $3,542,060

Tony Bradley, Philadelphia 76ers
Tony Bradley, Philadelphia 76ers

When Joel Embiid and Dwight Howard are healthy, Tony Bradley is unlikely to be in the rotation. Like with Scott, the Sixers could look to offload Bradley in order to save money against the luxury tax.

Boban Marjanovic (Dallas): $3,500,000

Boban Marjanovic, Dallas Mavericks
Boban Marjanovic, Dallas Mavericks

Boban Marjanovic might not be a regular in the Mavericks' rotation but he's good to have in case the Mavericks' other big men are unavailable. As of now, there is no incentive for the Mavericks to get off of him since they are $4.5 million below the luxury tax. However, if the Mavericks use him to match salary in a trade for a more expensive player, perhaps he can be rerouted to the Nets.

Mfiondu Kabengele (LA Clippers): $2,075,880

Mfiondu Kabengele, Los Angeles Clippers
Mfiondu Kabengele, Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers seem to have all but given up on Mfiondu Kabengele after declining the third year of his rookie-scale contract. With the Clips just $538,605 below the apron, they cannot sign a new player right now or make a trade without taking back equal salary. They could get off Kabengele's $2.1 million salary to have a little more flexibility. If there aren't any better options, the Nets have nothing to lose by taking a shot on him.

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
New York		+145+3.5O 218.5
Sacramento		-176-3.5U 218.5
Game Info

Latest Stories

  • Jalen Hurts trade fits: 5 potential landing spots for the Eagles most valuable asset

    If the Eagles decide to build around Carson Wentz, here are five potential landing spots for backup quarterback, Jalen Hurts.

  • Report: Dwayne Haskins had another offer before signing with Steelers

    Dwayne Haskins reportedly had at least two teams interested in signing him before agreeing to a contract with Pittsburgh.

  • LeGarrette Blount addresses ‘the question’ that comes with Josh McDaniels’ coaching candidacy

    Why Blount thinks McDaniels isn't getting head coaching jobs.

  • Draymond Green got ejected after yelling at teammate James Wiseman

    In an odd sequence, Draymond Green was issued a second technical foul after yelling at James Wiseman, and was subsequently ejected.

  • Steph Curry had a wild, hilarious reaction after a reporter called him by his first name

    Wardell clearly isn't a name Steph Curry is called by very often.

  • NFL championship Sunday: Schedule, predictions, odds and picks

    Sam Farmer, The Times NFL writer is 9-1 in NFL playoffs. Here's his picks for Sunday's conference championship games.

  • Deshaun Watson weighs in with another cryptic tweet

    Deshaun Watson playing the long game with a cryptic tweet

  • Michigan football QB Dylan McCaffrey enters NCAA transfer portal

    Michigan football quarterback Dylan McCaffrey has officially entered the transfer portal, the Free Press has learned.

  • Dolphins’ offensive coordinator search takes surprising turn

    Dolphins' offensive coordinator search takes surprising turn

  • NFL conference championship picks: Brady v Rodgers, and a Chiefs shock

    Two decorated veterans face off at Lambeau Field, while the best of the next generation play in Kansas City. Who makes the Super Bowl? Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers met earlier this season and the Buccaneers emerged as victors. Photograph: Mark LoMoglio/AP Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay PackersSunday, 3.05pm ET/8.05pm GMT What the Buccaneers need to do to win: Surprisingly for two quarterbacks who have ruled the NFL for much of the century, there isn’t a lot of history to go on between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers – this will be only their fourth meeting as starters. Brady won their previous game, a 38-10 beatdown in Week 6 of this season, when the defense harried Rodgers all day, sacking him five times. Rodgers, who has been mostly flawless since, is unlikely to be bullied again though. So Tampa Bay may have to beat the Packers in a shootout, hoping their formidable offensive weapons all click at once. That will put pressure on backup Bucs guard Aaron Stinnie, who made his first ever NFL start against the Saints last week (and did pretty well). What the Packers needs to do to win: Like the Buccaneers, the Packers have a weakened offensive line. It held up well enough against the best defense in the league, the Rams, last week but Los Angeles’ biggest threat, Aaron Donald, was hampered by a rib injury. Rodgers has been so good this year that it’s hard to see him being outscored by the Buccaneers if he gets enough protection. Some have argued that the frigid Lambeau Field will hand the Packers a big advantage over a warm-weather team like Tampa Bay. But Tom Brady played plenty of games in the New England winter and that seemed to work out fine for him. Key player: Rob Gronkowski, tight end, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gronk’s best days are behind him and he is no longer the unstoppable force he was a few years ago. So his importance in this game lies not so much in his abilities but who he matches up against. If the Packers have one obvious weakness, it’s their linebackers. Look for Brady to go back to a familiar safety blanket and find Gronk in the middle of the field as this game goes on. Prediction: Packers. The Buccaneers struggled to shake off 7-9 Washington in the wildcard round and were helped by a series of Drew Brees turnovers against the Saints last week. Brady and his new teammates gel much more than they did at the start of the season, but are still not the threat they should be, given their talent. I don’t think they’re at the level where they can beat Rodgers and Davante Adams this time around. Buffalo Bills at Kansas City ChiefsSunday, 6.40pm ET/11.40pm GMT Patrick Mahomes is the reigning Super Bowl MVP. Photograph: Jason Behnken/AP What the Bills need to do to win: The Chiefs can do so much damage, so quickly, through the air with the likes of Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill that encouraging them to go to the run game, perhaps by not packing the box, is one option. Josh Allen has evolved beyond recognition in a short space of time, partly because of the array of weapons he has, from the almost impossible to cover Stefon Diggs to Cole Beasley to tight end Dawson Knox. The Bills will need to keep that chemistry going on Sunday. What the Chiefs need to do to win: As mentioned above, Allen’s progress this season has been extraordinary and he is no longer the turnover machine he was. But he still makes mistakes and the Chiefs’ standout defensive talents, whether it is Tyrann Matthieu or Chris Jones, are capable of forcing him into making errors. If the Bills do manage to make the Chiefs turn to the run game, the fitness of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, returning from injury, could be telling. Key player: Patrick Mahomes, quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes is the best player in the NFL, so he is the most important player in any game he plays. But his impact on Sunday feels particularly telling. Mahomes was forced out of last week’s win over the Browns due to concussion – and he has been limited in practice – but he will almost certainly start. The question is what version of Mahomes plays. The concussion doesn’t appear to have been too damaging (at least in the short-term) but more worrying for the Chiefs is the fact that Mahomes is also suffering from turf toe. Mahomes is no Lamar Jackson, he won’t scorch you for 50 yards, but his mobility and ability to beat the rush is an important part of his game. Prediction: Bills. A fully fit Mahomes beats Allen 90% of the time. But a limited Mahomes, who has been very good rather than great in his recent games, is a different proposition. The lingering effects of the concussion and his reduced mobility will hand this one to the Bills … just.

  • Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown ruled out for NFC championship vs. Packers

    "We'll get him ready for the next one."

  • Hall of Famer, former home run king Hank Aaron dies at 86

    The longtime Braves star is one of baseball's defining legends. He overcame ugly racism and threats to pass Babe Ruth on the all-time home run list.

  • Marshawn Lynch goes for a skate with Akim Aliu and it's as entertaining as you'd imagine

    The former NFL star went skating with one of hockey's leading anti-racism advocates and the result was delightful.

  • How the Eagles hiring of Nick Sirianni will impact QB Jalen Hurts

    How the Eagles hiring of Nick Sirianni will impact QB Jalen Hurts

  • Robert Saleh: There’s a reason why Sam Darnold was the No. 3 pick in the draft

    When the Jets looked like they’d go winless in 2020, it seemed obvious they’d move on from quarterback Sam Darnold to draft Trevor Lawrence. But now that the Jaguars are selecting at No. 1 and the Jets are No. 2, the decision on Darnold doesn’t seem quite so easy. In Robert Saleh’s introductory press conference [more]

  • McGregor vs Poirier purse: How much will stars earn for UFC 257 fight?

    Pair will main event in Abu Dhabi in a rematch six years in the making

  • Antonio Gates Jr. names list of top schools

    The son of former NFL star Antonio Gates is inching closer to deciding where he will play college football.

  • UFC releases Ottman Azaitar day before UFC 257 for sneaking people into Fight Island

    “It’s pretty amazing, actually, the story,” White said.

  • Wholesale change coming for collegiate athletics, hope for Pac-12 & Tennessee

    With an impending NCAA investigation and key players fleeing to the transfer portal, all hope seemed lost for the University of Tennessee a mere few days ago. That was until the school hired UCF athletic director Danny White on Thursday. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde ask what will White bring to Rocky Top and who is he going to target in the coaching search? Across the country, the Pac-12 conference has been writing checks their coffers couldn’t cash for over a decade under the guidance of commissioner Larry Scott. With sweeping change coming to the college landscape, the Pac-12 and Larry Scott parted ways this week. Pat, Pete and Dan recap Scott’s biggest misses in his career. Who will take over for Scott and will we see playoff expansion and conference realignment sooner than later?

  • Lakers go deep: Five takeaways from victory over the Bucks

    The Lakers hit 19 three-pointers in their 113-106 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. Here are five takeaways from the game.