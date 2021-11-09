Front Row Motorsports announced Tuesday that while they will continue to run the No. 34 and No. 38 Fords next season in the NASCAR Cup Series, Anthony Alfredo will “explore other opportunities.”

This season, Alfredo drove the No. 38 entry in his rookie Cup season alongside Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell in the No. 34 entry.

Alfredo only earned one top-10 finish, a 10th-place result at Talladega Superspeedway in October.

“We would like to thank Anthony for being an outstanding ambassador of our team as well as for our No. 38 partners,” general manager Jerry Freeze said in a team release.

“He showed a lot (of) speed in what was very difficult circumstances. He is a true professional and we wish him nothing but success in his future racing endeavors.”

McDowell has yet to confirm his 2022 plans. Along with winning ‘The Great American Race,’ he posted a career-high five top-10 finishes and a 16th-place finish in Cup points.

The team’s release also said it “continues to analyze its NASCAR Camping World Truck Series operation.”

Todd Gilliland gave FRM its first Truck win in May at Circuit of the Americas. He posted ten top-five and 16 top-10 finishes on his way to a seventh-place finish in Truck points.

“We are very pleased with the progress that both our (Cup and Truck) programs made on the track this season,” Freeze said. “We feel our organization took another step in being more competitive and giving more value to our partners.

“We still need more consistency, but we can’t take anything away from the success and hard work from the organization this year. We’re very proud of that effort.”

Read More About NASCAR

2022 Clash format includes heats, last chance qualifiers NASCAR Power Rankings: Kyle Larson finishes year No. 1 Speedway Motorsports acquires Dover Motorsports

Front Row to run two Cup cars in 2022; Anthony Alfredo will not return originally appeared on NBCSports.com