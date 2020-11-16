Front Row Motorsports: John Hunter Nemechek informs team he will not return in 2021

Front Row Motorsports announced Monday that John Hunter Nemechek has informed the organization that he will not return to the team for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Nemechek piloted Front Row’s No. 38 Ford this season as a Sunoco Rookie of the Year candidate. The 23-year-old driver notched three top-10 finishes in 36 races, placing a career-best eighth twice — in both races this year at Talladega Superspeedway.

“We want to thank John Hunter for being a part of Front Row Motorsports and beginning his NASCAR Cup Series career with us,” FRM owner Bob Jenkins said in a team statement. “He certainly helped elevate our performance this past season and brought added value to our No. 38 team. We wish him the best in the next phase in his career and he will always be a friend of ours.”

Front Row Motorsports indicated that its 2021 plans would be announced at a later date. The organization also fielded a full-time entry for veteran Michael McDowell last season.

Nemechek released his own statement Monday, thanking Jenkins and the team, and also indicating that his plans for next season would be announced later.

Nemechek made his Cup Series debut with Front Row in 2019, driving its No. 36 Ford in the final three races of the season. He wound up 27th in the final driver standings in 2020.

Nemechek has seven national series victories — one win in the Xfinity Series and six in Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series competition.