Front Row Motorsports to expand to three full-time Cup Series entries in 2025

Front Row Motorsports announced Wednesday that it will expand to three chartered cars in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025.

The Bob Jenkins-owned organization currently fields two Ford Mustang Dark Horse entries in the Cup Series for Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland. Front Row has entered a third car in select Cup Series events in years past, but the 2025 campaign will mark its first season with three full-time efforts after purchasing a third charter for Cup competition.

The organization also indicated that announcements regarding its 2025 driver lineup would be made at a later date.

RELATED: Cup Series standings | Weekend schedule: Gateway, Portland

“It is good to get the news out now as we have a lot of work to do to prepare a new team,” said Jerry Freeze, FRM’s general manager, in a news release from the team. “All of us on the leadership team will be working through that, obtaining the parts and pieces needed for the new team. And, most importantly, adding to the dedicated and talented staff and culture that exists today within our organization.

“Starting a new team from scratch is always a challenge, but with the opportunities in front of us, the talent we have in our leadership, and a bit of a runway to get there, I am confident that we can produce three competitive programs out of the box for the 2025 season. We haven‘t lost sight of what our goals for 2024 are, to get our teams into the playoffs for both series. If we can keep up the speed on track and have a little bit of luck to come our way, we can achieve our objectives.”

Wednesday’s news marks another sizable jump for the team that began as a part-time entry in 2005 and moved to full-time competition four years later. Front Row Motorsports strengthened its commitment to Ford in the offseason, also forging a technical alliance with Team Penske.

“We have a very positive outlook on the future of NASCAR and as the sport plans for success, so do we,” Jenkins said. “Today that means having a plan for expanding back to three cars in the NASCAR Cup Series. I always have the vision to continue to grow and improve our team and that commitment and desire never changes. I am committed to the sport and its passionate fans and partners.”

Even before Wednesday’s news, changes were already afoot for Front Row’s driver roster for next season. McDowell has been with FRM’s No. 34 team since 2018, but announced that he would shift to Spire Motorsports in 2025 with a multiyear deal. Todd Gilliland has been with the Front Row No. 38 team since his rookie season in 2022.

MORE: McDowell moving to Spire next season

McDowell accounts for two of Front Row Motorsports’ four Cup Series victories, including its two most recent triumphs. Those include wins in the 2021 Daytona 500 and just last season with McDowell’s dominant drive at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Veteran David Ragan provided Front Row with its first victory (Talladega, 2013), and Chris Buescher added another tally as a rookie winner three years later at Pocono.

Gilliland ranks 22nd in the Cup Series standings, with McDowell 23rd as the circuit heads to World Wide Technology Raceway for Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM). McDowell’s points stature has been hampered by four DNFs in 14 races, but his two Busch Light Pole Awards from this season (Atlanta, Talladega) are career-firsts.