Front Row Motorsports bid to buy BK Racing approved

A federal judge on Thursday approved Front Row Motorsports’ winning bid in the sale of NASCAR team BK Racing.

The $2 million purchase includes all of BK Racing‘s assets, along with the team‘s charter for the No. 23 Toyota.

BK Racing has entered every Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race this season under owner Ron Devine, filling its No. 23 Toyota with four different drivers, most notably Gray Gaulding (17 of 24 starts).

Front Row Motorsports is a two-car operation based out of Statesville, North Carolina. Under the Ford umbrella, the team hosts the No. 38 for longtime driver David Ragan and the No. 34 for Michael McDowell, in his first year with the team.

The Bob Jenkins-owned team has two wins at NASCAR‘s top level. Ragan won at Talladega in 2013, and Chris Buescher won in his 2016 rookie year at Pocono. Both of those teams have charters, as well, and Front Row Motorsports leases another charter to TrStar Motorsports.