Fronczak leads Oshkosh West to win, Hamersma shines for Berlin

Here are the Week 2 results from the Oshkosh area high school football teams:

Oshkosh West 28, West Bend West 14

Oshkosh West junior quarterback Chase Brandl opened up the scoring with a 61-yard rushing touchdown. In the second quarter, Mason Klinger’s sack forced a fumble and Drew Blair scooped it up to score the Wildcats’ second touchdown.

Junior running back Jaiden Fronczak extended the lead to 21-0 before the half on an 11-yard touchdown run, then later 28-7 in the third quarter on a 2-yard touchdown run. Fronczak finished with 21 carries for 133 yards and the pair of scores.

Reedsville 21, Lourdes 14

The Knights held a 14-7 halftime lead, but Reedsville’s defense shut Lourdes out in the second half to earn the win. Senior receiver Mitchell Wing returned a punt 40 yards to open the scoring in the first quarter and finished with 11 catches for 66 yards.

Just before the half, junior quarterback Wade Lindahl found senior receiver Dominic Bauer for a 23-yard touchdown pass to give the Knights an advantage heading into the half. Senior linebacker Mason Carpenter collected seven tackles.

Berlin 44, Wautoma 0

Berlin shut out the Hornets largely on the back of yet another outstanding performance from senior running back Wyatt Hamersma, who carried 15 times for 143 yards and two touchdowns while also leading the team in receiving with four catches, 80 yards and another touchdown.

Senior quarterback Parker Hess completed 6-of-8 passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns – one to Hamersma and the other to sophomore running back Carter Hess.

Oshkosh North 35, Green Bay Southwest 6 (Thursday)

The Spartans earned their first win of the year heading into their final season of conference play in the Fox Valley Association.

