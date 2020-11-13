From Wales to Welford Road: Robson-Kanu launches landmark partnership with Leicester Tigers

Robson-Kanu's innovative brand, The Turmeric Co., have announced a landmark partnership with Leicester Tigers

Having conquered the Premier League and football’s international scene, Thomas Hal Robson-Kanu is now taking the rugby world by storm.

The West Bromwich Albion and Wales star is the founder of The Turmeric Co., who have announced a landmark partnership with Gallagher Premiership heavyweights Leicester Tigers, becoming an official nutrition supplier.

Having witnessed the benefits to player recovery, injury prevention, energy levels and overall health and immunity, Tigers nutritionist Simon Wallis was convinced the bioavailable remedy could enhance the team’s prospects ahead of the upcoming 2020/21 campaign.

Robson-Kanu developed the formula - which contains raw and fresh turmeric root - in the search for pain relief following a career-threatening injury aged 16 and has seen the company go from strength to strength since its launch in 2018.

And having already worked with England Rugby, several top-flight football clubs and individuals across a range of sports, the 31-year-old is excited to build relationships with the ten-time English champions.

“It’s amazing to see the whole Leicester Tigers team use the product on a daily basis, and it’s great they’re taking the initiative to offer the best environment for their players,” Robson-Kanu said.

“The whole original objective of the shots was to find a natural way for me to recover from surgery and be at optimal health, and after a lot of experimenting, my father and I developed a blend that took my socks off.

“We noticed there was a real gap in the market and that started a two-year journey, and we’re now at a point where we have 15 full-time employees and we distributed just under 300,000 shots throughout the UK last month.

“I’ve experienced the benefits of the product first-hand and it’s great to see some of the top athletes in the world and nutritionists now understanding its value, while we continue to build awareness.”

Despite having already collaborated with various members of the sporting world, the deal with Leicester marks the Turmeric Co.’s first official partnership with an elite club.

And Robson-Kanu is buoyed by the Welford Road club’s commitment to enhancing the health of the club’s wider staff and fanbase, as well as the first team players.

He said: “Every other club purchase from us - which is something we’re proud of - but being official suppliers to Leicester Tigers is a really exciting step.

“For me, they’re pioneers because they’re showing a level of responsibility in terms of spreading a message around natural nutrition and the impact it can have on health.

“We are driving a strong message of letting every individual live their best life from a health and nutritional perspective, and not only is it going to benefit the players, but it’s also going to effect the fans of Leicester Tigers.

“My kids have turmeric shots - it’s just part of a routine which fundamentally supports people from all walks of life being the best versions of themselves, which is what we want to achieve.”

While balancing his business commitments with the ongoing football season, Robson-Kanu will have one eye on the Premiership Rugby return later this month.

And in the wake of his company's new partnership, he admits he will be cheering on Tigers as they come up against Gloucester in Round 1.

He added: “One of my old Reading teammates - Alex Pearce - loved rugby and he got me into the sport, really. Jonny Wilkinson inspired me as a youngster with the way he applied himself and what he did for the game.

“I can’t wait for the new season and I’ll 100 per cent have an eye on Leicester Tigers.

“I’ve always been a fan of rugby and now it’s great to be supplying rugby with our range, educating people around different forms of nutrition, and giving them access to our product to benefit from.”

