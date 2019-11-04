From the Rivals corner: Did big win vault Georgia back into playoff picture?

Part of the Yahoo Sports family, Rivals.com offers in-depth coverage of nearly every college program across the country. With local experts dialed into every move on campus, fans can get unparalleled coverage of their favorite teams.

Each week, we’ll talk to our reporters on the ground to get their thoughts on the biggest happenings during the college football season. This week, we look at Georgia’s big victory over Florida and check in on the struggles of second-year coaches Scott Frost and Chad Morris.

Can Georgia get back into the playoff hunt?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

After getting stunned by South Carolina and then struggling in a rain-soaked win over Kentucky, Georgia dropped in the polls and was seemingly out of the College Football Playoff hunt. But on Saturday, the Bulldogs notched an impressive win over rival Florida and are now in prime position to reach the SEC championship game to face either Alabama or LSU. So did Saturday’s victory answer the questions lingering around Georgia’s standing as a championship contender?

We checked in with UGASports.com’s Anthony Dasher to get his thoughts.

“I don’t know if Georgia answered ALL the questions their critics had about them, but Saturday’s win was arguably the most satisfying for the Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart this year.

Story continues

“Since the loss to South Carolina, some media and even some of the team’s own fans were questioning this team, with most of the focus on the offense and team’s recent struggles putting points on the board. Although Georgia still isn’t scoring points at the rate it did early in the season, Saturday’s effort against a solid Florida defense was heartening. Defensively, it’s safe to say the Bulldogs are one of the better teams in the SEC. While there’s still plenty for Georgia to get better at doing between now and the end of November, Smart’s squad is at least putting itself in position where neither LSU nor Alabama would be wise to overlook the Bulldogs should they meet in Atlanta come the first weekend in December.”

More from UGASports.com:

The Dawgvent: Exclusive Georgia fan community to talk everything Bulldogs

All Jax’d Up: Complete coverage

Postgame observations and impressions

Dan Mullen gives little credit to Georgia

Smart and Fromm lunch meeting leads to big performance

Frost tenure heading south?

When Scott Frost was hired by his alma mater Nebraska after leading UCF to an undefeated season, Huskers fans thought it was only a matter of if, not when, the team would return to glory. But with his second season at the helm not going as expected, the Huskers are going to need a big November just to reach a bowl game. The progress has been slower than expected and Frost even questioned his team’s toughness following a loss at Minnesota last month. So after falling to Purdue, a team that entered the game 2-6 and won on a game-clinching drive led by its third-string quarterback, is it time for Huskers fans to start worrying about Frost?

We checked in with HuskerOnline.com’s Sean Callahan to get his thoughts.

“There’s no question things aren’t on schedule at this point. If you told me in August that Nebraska would’ve struggled to go to a bowl this year with the schedule they had, I would’ve thought there was no possible way. The biggest thing is people are realizing what Scott Frost inherited is not a quick fix. They’ve had major roster turnover with 31 scholarship players leaving the program, currently suspended or not making it to Lincoln since April of 2018.

Twenty-two of the 47 players signed in 2017 and 2018 are no longer on the roster. It’s going to continue to be an uphill climb, especially as the rest of the Big Ten only gets better.”

More from HuskerOnline.com:

Red Sea Scrolls: Exclusive Nebraska fan community to talk everything Huskers

Just OK not good enough for Huskers

10 things we learned from Nebraska’s loss

Points after: Frost talks Purdue loss

Hog Hell

The difficult season for second-year Arkansas head coach Chad Morris continues, as the Razorbacks got blown out by Mississippi State on Saturday and still haven’t won a conference game during his two-season tenure. What makes matters even worse is that the Razorbacks still have to play No. 1 LSU and have tough games against Western Kentucky and Missouri. Buzz continues to grow that Arkansas could potentially move on from Morris, a move that would be surprising considering how few coaches are fired after just two seasons at Power Five schools. So can the Hogs turn it around and at least show promise down the stretch? And if they don’t, could Morris really be let go?

We checked in with HawgBeat.com’s Nikki Chavanelle to get her thoughts.

“Arkansas still has two more opportunities for an SEC win, against LSU on the road (ha) and Missouri in Little Rock. The team leaders say they need to play for their pride but their pride to this point has been decimated. They're playing much worse than their talent would suggest and it all starts up at the top with Chad Morris, John Chavis and Joe Craddock. I can't really imagine a situation where either coordinator stays at Arkansas but due to Morris's inability to make personnel decisions (looking at you, QB) before games and during games, his job is very much on the line. If they go winless in the last two SEC games and have a bad showing against Western Kentucky at home next week, there's probably a more than 50 percent chance that he's gone at the end of the season. He's just looked in over his head and there's basically no one left on his side anymore, even the players don't seem to want to play hard for him and that's when it all really falls apart.”

More from HawgBeat.com:

The Trough: Exclusive Arkansas fan community to talk everything Razorbacks

Snap counts and player grades from Saturday’s loss

Notebook: Record low attendance, depth chart moves

Hogs run defense approaching historic records of ineptitude

By the numbers: Arkansas losing streak approaching record marks