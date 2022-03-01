From Rudy Gobert to Kyrie Irving: The full circle of sports and COVID

Exerting power is always easier than surrendering it. This is true whether you’re a parent of a teenager and holding car keys, or whether you’re a government trying to navigate the final stages of a devastating pandemic.

New York City is in the process of dismantling many of the last of its COVID-based regulations governing public gatherings . (Whether you think this is too soon or long overdue is up to you, that’s not the topic of this particular column.) But dismantling doesn’t mean demolishing, and so that means the Brooklyn Nets will soon be in a peculiar regulatory limbo where star guard-slash-vaccine holdout Kyrie Irving would be able to sit in the arena among thousands of other fans … but not take the court among nine other players. Absurd? Yes indeed … one of many absurd elements of the whole Irving/vax fiasco.

Irving has never really made it clear why he’s refused to get a vaccine. He’s hinted behind the scenes about giving a voice to people who lose their jobs because of COVID mandates, while at the same time insisting he’s not anti-vax. Whether this is all some elaborate troll, a genuine political stance or medical concern, some ill-conceived definition of “freedom,” or a case of good old you-can’t-tell-me-what-to-do really doesn’t even matter at this point. He made his decision, and he stuck with it; the desperate Nets blinked first and brought him back for road games back in December.

No matter what Irving says or does, vaccines work. They do exactly what they’re supposed to do: mitigate worst-case scenarios among the vaccinated. Hospitalizations and deaths of vaccinated people are a small fraction of the unvaccinated . Trying to argue against the vaccines given that hard data is like trying to argue there’s no relationship between the sun setting and the world getting dark every night.

Kyrie Irving sits on the bench prior to the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. (Kavin Mistry/Getty Images)

Irving’s free to believe what he believes. But he’s now in a significant minority. Nearly 66 percent of all Americans are fully vaccinated , and more than four out of five Americans over the age of 5 have had at least one dose. Eighty percent! We couldn’t get 80 percent of Americans to agree that puppies are cute (“Do Democrats/Republicans like puppies? Then I hate ‘em!”) and yet 80 percent of Americans over age 5 have taken the vaccine. That’s an overwhelming statement of belief in the strength of vaccines.

So here’s the swerve. As much as it’d feel good for vaccine advocates to keep hammering Irving and others like him for his stubbornness and willful disregard of the greater public good … at some point, we’ve got to move on. Irving made his point – well, he didn’t, really, but he took his stand and it’s cost him millions in salary – and now it’s time to move forward.

Certainly, there are those who think we’re opening up and relaxing restrictions too early. But there’s a middle path between quarantining an entire society and carelessly laughing in the face of COVID … and we’re at that crossroads now.

Yes, there are many people, like Irving, who some think have spent this entire pandemic making life more difficult for everyone around them. (You may even be related to some of them!) And yes, it’s natural to want them to suffer some kind of comeuppance, to do their penance for not contributing to societal progress.

But at some point, we have to let all the past insults, injuries and annoyances go. If we’re going to move on from this era of bitter partisanship — which began for many of us almost two years ago when Rudy Gobert tested positive — we’ve got to let the Kyrie Irvings of the world not just back in the building, but back on the floor. Enough’s enough.