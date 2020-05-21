From Derrick Rose to Bo Jackson: Which athlete would you give a do-over?

Imagine giving one athlete in sports history a career do-over.

All the injuries and off-the-field or court problems just magically disappear forever and we get to see how that career played out.

Who would you pick?

Yahoo Sports asked that very question on Twitter.

If you could give one athlete a do over career who would you pick? — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 21, 2020

The responses were endless, but four names appeared the most: Derrick Rose, Robert Griffin III, Greg Oden and Bo Jackson.

Derrick Rose

Rose became the youngest MVP in NBA history in 2011 and looked like he would lead the Bulls back to glory.

But after multiple knee injuries, including a torn ACL in the 2012 playoffs, Rose was never the same. He’s rebounded into becoming a solid roleplayer, but Bulls fans will continue to wonder what could’ve been if Rose stayed healthy.

Robert Griffin III

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 20: Quarterback Robert Griffin III #10 of the Washington Redskins looks to make a pass during a preseason game against the Detroit Lions at FedEx Field on August 20, 2015 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Matt Hazlett/Getty Images)

The former No. 2 pick and Heisman Trophy winner electrified the NFL, winning Rookie of the Year and making the Pro Bowl in his first season.

But RG3 never fully recovered from the knee injuries he sustained in his rookie year. Kirk Cousins eventually supplanted Griffin in Washington, and he’s been a backup quarterback ever since.

Bo Jackson

13 Jan 1991: Running back Bo Jackson of the Los Angeles Raiders runs down the field during a playoff game against the Cinicinnati Bengals at the Los Angeles Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. The Raiders won the game 20-10.

Jackson is still the only professional athlete in history to be an All-Star in both football and baseball.

His athletic career came to a halt in 1991 when he suffered a hip injury while playing for the Raiders in the playoffs.

Would “Bo Knows” have been the greatest athlete of all time had his hip stayed intact?

Greg Oden

November 1 2009: Portland Trailblazers center Greg Oden #52 warms up before an NBA game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Ford Center in Oklahoma City, OK Portland defeated Oklahoma City 83-74 (Photo by Albert Pena/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Oden’s career seemed doomed from the start. He underwent microfracture surgery after Portland selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2007 NBA draft and missed his entire rookie season.

Story continues

It didn’t get any better after that as Oden was limited to just 82 games in three seasons.

The player who went directly after Oden in that draft? Kevin Durant.

More from Yahoo Sports: