From Derrick Rose to Bo Jackson: Which athlete would you give a do-over?
Imagine giving one athlete in sports history a career do-over.
All the injuries and off-the-field or court problems just magically disappear forever and we get to see how that career played out.
Who would you pick?
Yahoo Sports asked that very question on Twitter.
If you could give one athlete a do over career who would you pick?
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 21, 2020
The responses were endless, but four names appeared the most: Derrick Rose, Robert Griffin III, Greg Oden and Bo Jackson.
Derrick Rose
Rose became the youngest MVP in NBA history in 2011 and looked like he would lead the Bulls back to glory.
But after multiple knee injuries, including a torn ACL in the 2012 playoffs, Rose was never the same. He’s rebounded into becoming a solid roleplayer, but Bulls fans will continue to wonder what could’ve been if Rose stayed healthy.
Robert Griffin III
The former No. 2 pick and Heisman Trophy winner electrified the NFL, winning Rookie of the Year and making the Pro Bowl in his first season.
But RG3 never fully recovered from the knee injuries he sustained in his rookie year. Kirk Cousins eventually supplanted Griffin in Washington, and he’s been a backup quarterback ever since.
Bo Jackson
Jackson is still the only professional athlete in history to be an All-Star in both football and baseball.
His athletic career came to a halt in 1991 when he suffered a hip injury while playing for the Raiders in the playoffs.
Would “Bo Knows” have been the greatest athlete of all time had his hip stayed intact?
Greg Oden
Oden’s career seemed doomed from the start. He underwent microfracture surgery after Portland selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2007 NBA draft and missed his entire rookie season.
It didn’t get any better after that as Oden was limited to just 82 games in three seasons.
The player who went directly after Oden in that draft? Kevin Durant.
