From 'Class Clown' to 'Best Draft-Day Value', here are 2019's Fantasy Football Superlatives

As we wrap up the 2019 fantasy football season, it’s always fun to look back at the players who stuck out (for better or worse) throughout the year. Who earned a superlative?

Liz Loza, Matt Harmon, Andy Behrens, Tank Williams, and Brad Evans run through their picks.

This year’s “Unlikely Hero” goes to Lions wide receiver, Kenny Golladay. Even with the likes of David Blough and Jeff Driskel throwing to him — even on a bad Lions team with no running game and a weak defense — Golladay has produced WR1-esque numbers throughout the season.

Remember how Derrick Henry delivered a December to remember last year? Well, 2019’s “Mr. December” goes to his current teammate, rookie wide receiver A.J. Brown, who’s been on an absolute rampage the last three weeks.

Speaking of Derrick Henry, Matt labels him 2019’s “Best Draft-Day Value”. Unfortunately, the productive runner couldn’t help his fantasy managers in Week 16, as he was ruled out with a hamstring injury, but he’s expected to return in Week 17 for a must-win game against the Texans.

Our “Most Surprising Performer” goes to Austin Ekeler, who delivered for his fantasy managers pre-and-post Melvin Gordon’s return, and who stands as the fifth-most valuable RB in Yahoo formats through 16 weeks.

Oh, and “Class Clown” of 2019? That goes to Jameis Winston ... for obvious reasons.

Which fantasy superlatives are you handing out this season? Let us know in the comments below and hit us up @YahooFantasy!