Fritz Pollard Alliance initiates inquiry to Colts hiring Jeff Saturday

The Fritz Pollard Alliance has opened an inquiry regarding the Indianapolis Colts’ hiring of interim head coach Jeff Saturday.

In a statement released Thursday, the FPA is questioning whether the organization followed the hiring protocols put in place by the NFL.

Here is their full statement released Thursday, provided by ESPN:

“In light of the recent interim head coaching hire in Indianapolis, the FPA has initiated an inquiry with the NFL into whether this hiring process conformed with NFL Hiring Guidelines for naming an interim Head Coach.”

This most likely has to do with the Rooney Rule, which does not apply to a team hiring an interim head coach during the regular season. But it’s not totally clear what the inquiry is about. The Colts will have to adhere to the rule during the offseason when they make their next hire even if they bring back Saturday.

This situation will be worth monitoring for however long the process takes and with seven games remaining, the Colts are hoping that Saturday can get them back into the playoff picture.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire