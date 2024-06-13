From Frisco to Clinton, Chase Womack finding early success with the LumberKings

LumberKings infielder Chase Womack made the long 876 mile journey from Frisco, Texas to Clinton, Iowa this summer to play baseball in the prospect league. All based on one connection through coaches.

“It started out with our hitting whose really close friends with coach Dahm,” Womack said. “He got me in here and really glad he made that decision. It’s been great here. The city of Clinton.”

Coach Dillon was one of my assistants at the university of Iowa and a Dowling graduate,” head coach Jack Dahm said. “He told me about Chase being a switch hitting infielder. A guy who will show up and play hard every single day. Very good defensively and a team player.”

Just finishing the freshman year at Baylor, Womack never lived outside of Texas. The teammates and community being so welcoming made him feel right at home.

“Feeling just really comfortable. The coaches are relaxed and helping me on the mental side,” Womack said. “The team has been really inclusive.”

“As coaches we talk about how quickly these guys become close as teammates,” Dahm said. Hang out. We just came back from five-game road trip. Everyone has adapted and become friends because of it. Chase is one of the goof kids and a leader on this team.”

You can tell Womack’s comfortable the way he swing the bat. Tied for the team lead in RBI and second in batting average.

“Just really tried to focus on myself and the swing,” Womack said. “Coaches have helped me get there too.”

“He got some at-bats this year as a freshman at Baylor. That definitely helped him,” Dahm said. Was a little nervous when he first got here but swinging the bat very well. Really good plate discipline. Doesn’t get himself out very often. When you don’t swing at bad pitches, you have a chance to be very successful.”

Womack has mostly played at second base. As the summer goes on, coach Dahm plans to play him at different sports to become more versatile before heading back to Waco.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.