Friona head football coach and athletic director Jimmy Arias resigns after eight years

Jimmy Arias, who has served in the role of athletic director and head football coach at Friona High School for the past eight years, issued his resignation at 10 a.m. Friday. Boys basketball head coach and football assistant Tim Ashlock, who will serve as interim athletic director, confirmed that Arias had resigned.

Arias ends his tenure at Friona as the winningest head football coach in program history with 49 wins. His final record is 49-44 and he had the Chieftains at 2-3 this season, having won two straight after an 0-3 start. Offensive coordinator Elias Carrillo will serve as interim head coach of the football team.

Ashlock declined to comment on Arias' resignation, his interim role, or Carrillo's interim role at this time. Friona will play Tulia in the district opener Friday night.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Friona High School AD and football coach Jimmy Arias resigns