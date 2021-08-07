From the fringe

Aug. 7—All-American Golf Tournament set for next weekend

Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton All-American Golf Tournament will take place at Pinecrest Country Club on Aug. 14-15.

The format for this event is two-person best ball (no handicap) open to all golfing amateurs, 21 years of age or older, unless accompanied by an adult. Please note that golfers can still enter the golf tournament at this time.Registration is scheduled to close once we reach 70 teams.

If you are interested in entering the tournament, please go to our Facebook page for instructions to fill out the registration form and to pay the entry fee as follows: facebook.com/kiwanisofrobesonlumberton/.

For more information please contact tournament chair Bruce Jobe at 910-618-2608.

Fairmont Golf Club news

The annual Two-Person Open (formerly Member-Guest) will be played on Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11 with a 10 a.m. shotgun start both days. This is a two-person team tournament with Saturday playing best ball and Sunday playing Texas Scramble. Cost of the tournament is $115 per player/$230 per team. The tournament is open to everyone that has a USGA handicap. Teams will be pre-flighted. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up and for more information.

Fairmont Golf Club will host the Thursday Evening Scramble on Thursday, Aug. 12 with a 6 p.m. shotgun start. This is a four-person captains choice format with an entry fee of $15 for members and $20 for non-members which includes a meal after play. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 by Wednesday afternoon to sign up.

Top rounds this week include: Mitch Grier with a 67, Donald Arnette 68, Ricky Hamilton 70, Mike Gandley 71, James Cox 71, Butch Lennon 72, John Stanley 72, Andy Andrews 73, Eddie Butler 73, James Barron 73, Billy Allen 74, James Thompson 75, Tim Moore 75, Keith Willoughby 76, Rick Smith 77 and Clifton Rich 78.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Pinecrest senior shootout

Kent Chavis and Greg Dial won Thursday's Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a round of 64. Larry Locklear and Ricky Harris finished second with a 68.

Closest to the flag winners were Bucky Beasley and Al Wall.

The next Senior Shootout will be held Thursday with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected]