Frimpong to fund Kelleher bid - gossip

Celtic will need a hefty sell-on windfall from former right-back Jeremie Frimpong's exit from Bayer Leverkusen to fund a move for Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher. (Daily Record)

Former Heart of Midlothian assistant manger Lee McCulloch says the Tynecastle club moved for Celtic winger Mikey Johnston in 2022 - but he didn't want to leave for another Scottish team. (Daily Record)

Celtic winger Rocco Vata is one of Italian club Lazio's key targets for the summer transfer window. (Cittaceleste via Sport Witness)

Striker Adam Idah says Celtic have no fear in the Scottish Premiership title fight because of the experience of Callum McGregor, Joe Hart, James Forrest. (Daily Record)

The SPFL dropped a clanger in their press release to announce contingency plans for Wednesday's Dundee-Rangers game - using the badge of Celtic rather than the Ibrox club in an embarrassing mix-up. (Scottish Sun)

