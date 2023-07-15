'We On Fries': Social media reacts to Tallahassee's Micahi Danzy commitment to FSU football

Tallahassee's own and Florida High athlete Micahi Danzy announced his commitment to Florida State football on Saturday.

The 4-star recruit chose the Seminoles over finalists Florida and LSU and held offers from Miami, Georgia and Arkansas, among others.

Danzy rushed 151 times for 1,436 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior for Florida High, leading it to a 14-1 record.

Danzy won state championships in the 200 and 400-meter dash with times of 21.16 seconds and 46.11 at Jacksonville at the University of North Florida in May.

He becomes the 18th commitment of the 2024 recruiting class for the Seminoles. They jumped into 10th, ahead of Alabama in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and to No. 9 in On3's rankings.

Here are reactions from social media about the commitment.

Micahi Danzy:

We On Fries 🍟



Greatness has no expiration date! You can’t catch me and you can’t tackle him!



We Know Our Role! @Kam_Davis24 @CoachYACJohnson pic.twitter.com/V39Epc9ylu — Micahi Danzy (@Micahi_Danzy) July 15, 2023

Head coach Mike Norvell:

1. 2.. 3… GREAT day to be a Florida State Seminole! #SPEEEEED is coming to #Tribe24 and the #NoleFamily @FSU_Track might be excited about this one too. 🤝

Future is bright in Tallahassee 😎🎇#KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/94UHFsd38J — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) July 15, 2023

Assistant Director of football operations Darrick Yray:

4-star running back commit Kam Davis:

💯 let’s work bro 🔥🍢 — Kam Davis24 (@Kam_Davis24) July 15, 2023

Other fans/media

A quick look at my newest RB commit!! Mike about to go crazy with Danzy.

Fun times ahead in Tally 😎 pic.twitter.com/L8BqDL7fXb — C.J. Wilson (@CjWilson850) July 15, 2023

I’ve spent the last two years watching @Micahi_Danzy tear it up on the football field and track with @FSUS_Athletics.



Here are three things to know about #FSU’s latest commit!@TDOnline @NoleSports https://t.co/lVgMebVvzR — Jack Williams (@jackgwilliams) July 15, 2023

Welcome home! 🍢🍢 — SeminoleKelly (@SeminoleKelly) July 15, 2023

Really like this take for #FSU. Danzy's one of the more intriguing position projections in the cycle. Interested to see where he ends up in Tally. Has excellent length and speed /explosiveness with a 6-5 + wing and 10'10 broad jump. I think he projects best as a DB at the next… https://t.co/T3AfaoVaXz — Cooper Petagna (@cpetagna247) July 15, 2023

Soon to be you! pic.twitter.com/xNeH59PFuq — Frosty Blue Farms (@FrostyBlueFarms) July 15, 2023

