Friendship, Mt. Juliet draw on history in second round

Nov. 11—Friendship Christian handled host Donelson Christian 35-13 back in Week 2, which was Aug. 25.

The Commanders will host the Wildcats in today's 7 p.m. second-round playoff game at Pirtle Field. Those who think 9-2 Friendship will repeat history against 7-4 DCA should look back at history.

Friendship has some rematch history. In 2011, the Commanders were shut out 17-7 in a Thursday night TV game at Trousdale County. They returned to the Creekbank five weeks and knocked off the Yellow Jackets 24-14 on the way to their first state championship.

And one only need to look back to a year ago when the Commanders crushed DCA 43-8 in Week 3. The Wildcats returned to Pirtle Field one year ago and took Friendship to overtime before a blocked extra point by the now-graduated Chase Eakes send FCS to the state semifinals and eventually, the program's fourth state title, with a 14-13 victory.

"It's always a fear playing somebody twice," Commander coach John McNeal said. "Especially a rival."

As for that Aug. 25 win of this season which made the Wildcats 1-1 at the time, they went on to finish 6-4 and in second place in the Middle Region. But at the time they had to deal with Tyson Wolcott and didn't fare well as the now-Mr. Football semifinalist ran for 305 yards and four touchdowns on 31 carries. The other touchdown was a 30-yard Luke Sellars pass to Dontae Parker. The Wildcats committed five turnovers, including four fumbles. Outside linebacker Garrett de Araujo Jorge recovered two of the fumbles, picked off a pass and had one of Friendship's two quarterback sacks (Mason Hallum had the other).

That was then. This is now.

"They're better," McNeal said. "They've gotten more experience with guys that were young. They're playing a lot better."

McNeal said the same thing about his team.

"There's no question we're better," he said.

Sellars left last week's game early with a turned ankle and nose tackle Car'Lando Barton had his hand wrapped in ice as well. Both will play this week, McNeal said.

Tonight's winner will face either Trinity Christian or Nashville Christian in next Friday's semifinal. Either team would host NCS or travel to Jackson to take on Trinity.

Oakland at Mt. JulietThere's some history with these programs as well. Oakland has won five of the six playoff meetings since the first one in 2009. But more recently, Mt. Juliet beat the Patriots in July to win Lebanon's 7-on-7 passing league tournament.

"Their response to that was we were powder-puff champions," Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry said. "That's not wrong."

But now this is the real deal. Instead of a passing tournament as a part of getting ready for a season, this is the 6A semifinal which will send the loser home for the winter while the winner has three more rounds to win to take the trophy every team wants — what the Patriots have achieved in each of the last three years and in four of the last five.

Oakland is used to being undefeated and playing at home in this round. But a one-point loss in the finale to rival Riverdale dropped the Patriots to second place in Region 3-6A and the Pats will bring a 9-2 record (their earlier loss came to Center Grove, Ind.) to Roger Perry Field/Elzie Patton Stadium to take on the identically-record Golden Bears.

But in the minds of most outside of Golden Bear headquarters, the records may be the most identical thing about the teams in terms of strength. That's just fine with Perry, whose then-undefeated Bears lost to winless Franklin three weeks ago. He prefers this week's situation.

"Absolutely, I like it better," Perry said. "I don't feel any pressure. It's not even an element in the room. We're prohibitive underdogs and...we've been in that role more than once with this team. And there've been years we've played really well. But you don't get consolation prizes in the playoffs.

"The work we're putting in since last November, we're not doing it to show up and try to finish a close second Friday night. We're lining up to win the game. But there's not a lot of pressure. The expectation, I said this at one point, we're a scout team for Riverdale next week. Hopefully, we can be a little more than that."

Despite Oakland's two losses, the Patriots aren't much, if any, different from its predecessor teams.

"This is a typical Kevin Creasy-coached team that doesn't make mistakes," Perry said. "They are tremendous on special teams, which usually sets them up with good field position. They're opportunistic defensively. But less opportunistic than create because they sprint to the ball and they fit well defensively."

Wide receiver Duane Morris is a semifinalist for 6A Mr. Football.

"(Morris) is an incredible athlete," Perry said. "As usual, they are able to put him in a lot of different places. But it's not a one-man show by any stretch. In the wing-T concepts that they use, they can still hide the ball, misdirect it and get plenty of people opportunities to make explosions."

Whoever makes the most explosions (scores the most points) will face either Cookeville or Riverdale in next week's quarterfinal. Riverdale would host either team while Mt. Juliet would be at home against the Cavaliers.