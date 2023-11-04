Friends stars lay Matthew Perry to rest near studio where show was filmed

Perry's funeral took place at the Forest Lawn Church of the Hills on Los Angeles - Shutterstock

Matthew Perry’s Friends co-stars laid him to rest on Friday in a private ceremony only a stone’s throw from the Hollywood studios where they worked together for a decade.

Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt Le Blanc, all dressed in black, were seen consoling each other as they arrived at the Forest Lawn Church of the Hills in Los Angeles.

They joined Perry’s father John Perry, 82, his mother, Suzanne Morrison, 84, and his stepfather Keith, 76, as well as other family and friends for the small funeral service on Friday afternoon.

Perry, who won critical acclaim for his role as Chandler Bing in the US sitcom, was found dead at his Los Angeles home on October 28 at the age of just 54. He is believed to have drowned in his jacuzzi.

Kudrow, 60, Cox, 59, Aniston, 54, and Schwimmer, 57, were photographed arriving together at the funeral home, where they were joined by Le Blanc, 56.

Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow arrive at Matthew Perry's funeral - Shutterstock

The cemetery is down the road from the Warner Bros Hollywood studios where, from 1994 to 2004, the cast filmed the hit series which made them household names.

It is the final resting place of celebrity royalty, including Elizabeth Taylor, Nat King Cole, Carrie Fisher and Bette Davis.

The two-hour service appeared to be very intimate, with around 20 people in attendance.

It closed with a rendition of Peter Gabriel and Kate Bush’s duet “Don’t Give Up”, reportedly reducing friends and family to tears.

The ballad, intended to offer solace in difficult times, may have been chosen for the comfort it has given people in the throes of addiction. Elton John has previously credited the song with helping him get sober.

Perry's parents, Suzanna Perry and John Bennett Perry at their son's funeral - AKGS

Perry, who had a years-long battle with alcohol and prescription painkillers, had been widely praised for his candid advocacy of addiction treatments.

He laid bare the full devastation addiction had wrought on his life in his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, but said that he was finally sober.

He worked to help fellow sufferers, setting up a sober living facility at his Malibu beach house for a period.

Perry once said: “When I die, I don’t want Friends to be the first thing that’s mentioned. I want helping others to be the first thing that’s mentioned.”

The remark has become an epitaph for a foundation that has since been established in his memory.

The Matthew Perry Foundation describes itself as “the realisation of Matthew’s enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction”.

The Friends stars gather to pay their respects. Perry's funeral was a small affair with about 20 or so people in attendance - Shutterstock

At the height of Friends’ popularity, the six cast members were earning $1 million per episode. Perry was reportedly still earning up to $20 million a year from syndication of the series.

The cast were famously tight knit and protective of their privacy.

In the days after Perry’s death, his co-stars released a joint statement saying they were all “utterly devastated by the loss”.

“We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” it read.

They had been a supportive circle for Perry as during his battle, in particular Aniston, who is just six months apart in age from the late actor.

As the youngest of the six cast members, the pair reportedly shared a camaraderie from the very beginning.

“This was a day that Jennifer has dreaded coming for 20 years,” a friend of Aniston’s told the Daily Mail.

Perry's Friends co-stars said they were 'utterly devastated' by his death - Shutterstock

Further details of Perry’s final hours emerged this week when the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that Perry was found unresponsive in a Jacuzzi by an individual, who lifted his head out of the water.

However, he was dead by the time paramedics arrived shortly after 4pm.

The caller’s identity has not been revealed, but was understood to be Perry’s assistant, who found the actor upon returning from an errand.

A Los Angeles coroner said a determination of Perry’s cause of death had been “deferred”, awaiting further test results.

An initial toxicology report found the actor did not have fentanyl or methamphetamine in his system. No illicit drugs were found, although prescription medication was present.

Associates said Perry appeared to be in good spirits shortly before his death, suggesting the actor had not relapsed.

Marta Kauffman, co-creator of Friends, told NBC: “He was happy and chipper. He was in a really good place, which is why this seems so unfair.”