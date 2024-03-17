Friends seeking donation for fundraiser for teen with leukemia

Mar. 16—Channing Collins, 14, of Palestine was recently diagnosed with leukemia and friends are raising funds to help the family.

Richard and Jennifer Dowgill met Collins when Richard was a soccer coach for the YMCA and he and Jennifer became friends of her family.

Richard said Collins is currently at Children's Medical Center in Dallas for treatment.

"Channing was diagnosed with COVID earlier this month and just kept on getting worse," he said. "After some tests, they found out she has leukemia and was immediately admitted to Dallas Children's Hospital. She is currently undergoing aggressive chemo treatments. She has also developed leukemia diabetes and will have to stay at the hospital for at least 28 days. We have two young boys and it really makes you stop and think."

"One of our sons is 14," Jennifer said.

Richard and Jennifer are hosting a fundraiser 6 p.m. Friday, April 19 at Hambone's Cajun Grill with Curtis Grimes in concert to help raise funds for the family.

They are also accepting items for both a silent and live auction to be held that night. They are hoping for donations of big items like guns, fishing gear, sports memorabilia, trips as well as other small items of interest to help raise funds for Channing Collins and family.

A Poker Run is also in the planning stages.

To make a donation, either monetarily of an item for auction, please contact the Dowgills at 903-373-3070.