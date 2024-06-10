Advertisement

Friendly matches v Panathinaikos and Rijeka confirmed

FC Red Bull Salzburg
·2 min read
Both clashes in Anif

Our summer plan is taking shape! Our first friendly match of the pre-season is taking place on Saturday 29 June at 15:00 CEST in Anif. We will face 20-time Greek champions Panathinaikos.

We are to end the training camp with a clash against Croatian runners-up HNK Rijeka on Wednesday 17 July, at 18:00 in Anif. We already have friendlies confirmed away at Kuchl (Saturday 6 July) and against Sparta Prague on Saturday 13 July in St. Johann in Tirol.

An overview of our summer schedule can be found below.

Karim Konate challenging Asger Sörensen: in January 2023, we faced Sparta Prague in a winter training camp.

How do I get tickets?

Ticket sales for our friendly matches are to be organised by the respective host teams. All the information will be provided in due course ahead of the matches so that you can support our boys!

Training camp, friendly matches & more: summer 2024 dates

  • 22 June: Performance tests

  • 24 June: First training session in Taxham

  • 29 June, 15:30 CEST: Friendly match v Panathinaikos in Anif

  • 6 July, 15:00 CEST: Friendly match v SV Kuchl in Kuchl

  • 6 to 17 July: Training camp in Saalfelden

  • 13 July, 15:30 CEST: Friendly match v Sparta Prague in St. Johann/Tirol

  • 17 July, 18:00 CEST: Friendly match vs. HNK Rijeka in Anif

  • 20 July: Friendly match (opponents TBD)

  • 22 July: UEFA Champions League third qualifying round draw

  • 26 - 28 July: UNIQA ÖFB Cup first round

  • 2- 4 August: ADMIRAL Bundesliga 2024/25 first matchday

  • 6-7 August: UEFA Champions League third qualifying round, first leg

  • 10 - 11 August: ADMIRAL Bundesliga 2024/25 second matchday

  • 13  August: UEFA Champions League third qualifying round, second leg