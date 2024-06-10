Friendly matches v Panathinaikos and Rijeka confirmed

Both clashes in Anif

Our summer plan is taking shape! Our first friendly match of the pre-season is taking place on Saturday 29 June at 15:00 CEST in Anif. We will face 20-time Greek champions Panathinaikos.

We are to end the training camp with a clash against Croatian runners-up HNK Rijeka on Wednesday 17 July, at 18:00 in Anif. We already have friendlies confirmed away at Kuchl (Saturday 6 July) and against Sparta Prague on Saturday 13 July in St. Johann in Tirol.

An overview of our summer schedule can be found below.

Karim Konate challenging Asger Sörensen: in January 2023, we faced Sparta Prague in a winter training camp.

How do I get tickets?

Ticket sales for our friendly matches are to be organised by the respective host teams. All the information will be provided in due course ahead of the matches so that you can support our boys!

Training camp, friendly matches & more: summer 2024 dates