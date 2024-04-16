Friendly game of catch brings 2 sides of border together

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Residents of El Paso and Ciudad Juarez gathered on both sides of the border to enjoy a friendly game of catch.

“¡DALE DALE! A Borderland Classic” took place on Sunday, April 14 at the International Boundary Mile Marker 1. The significant marker was used to exactly define the international border between Mexico and the U.S. back in 1855.

The event was hosted by Sister Cities International, the City of Juarez and supported by various cultural and athletic organizations, according to the news release by Sister Cities International.

Over 170 people from both sides of the border began to throw baseballs to the opposite side, symbolizing cooperation and shared compassion, according to Sister Cities International.

“The event was not only about celebrating our shared heritage through the sport of baseball but also about reinforcing the cultural and social ties that have long connected border communities. Through sports, art, and community engagement, we’re reminding everyone that borders are not just divisions; they are also connections,” artist and co-organizer Daedelus Hoffman said.

Man waiting for baseball across U.S. – Mexico border | Photo Courtesy of Sister Cities International

Texas state Sen. Cesar Blanco, D-El Paso, ready to throw some baseballs across the U.S. – Mexico border | Photo Courtesy Sister Cities International

Participants from the Mexico side enjoying live music before the game of catch across the U.S. Mexico border | Photo Courtesy of Sister Cities International

Peter Svarzbein, National chairman of Sister Cities International (left) shaking hands with Juan Acereto, the representative of the Ciudad Juarez municipal government in El Paso (right) | Photo Courtesy of Sister Cities International

The national chairman of Sister Cities International, Peter Svarzbein, believed this event was an opportunity for understanding.

“We are defined not by walls but by the ways that we cross between our sister cities and events like this are a way to celebrate our way of life and push back against simple misinformed views about the border,” Svarzbein said.

Dr. Garcia Chavez, a research professor at the art department of the Universidad Autónoma de Cuidad Juárez, México, added that the simple game of catch has great meaning.

“The dimensions of playing catch implied the ability of participants to recognize themselves and to be recognized as part of the same game and the shared humanity between our countries,” Chavez said.

According to Sister Cities International, they are setting a precedent for how sports can bridge divides and build friendships across any boundary.

