Friday's White Sox-Orioles game will start in a rain delay. Here's everything we know

Friday’s White Sox-Orioles game at Guaranteed Rate Field will begin in a rain delay, the team announced.

First pitch is now underway at 7:20 p.m. Initially, the game was supposed to start at 6:40 p.m.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, conditions are favorable for storm development Friday afternoon, but timing is still unclear as forecasters work to determine how exactly the morning storms will impact the later system.

More unstable air will move over the region around that time, which could bring showers and thunderstorms, some of which may become severe. All weather hazards, including tornadoes, are possible.

Storm Team 5 meteorologists urged those in the Chicago area to “keep your guard up.”

The National Weather Service originally said the chance for severe weather was greatest Friday afternoon and evening. But just before 8 a.m., they noted that the morning system could “modulate” any potential storms forecast for the afternoon and evening, adding that it “greatly increases uncertainty.”

