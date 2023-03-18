Friday's Top Plays

Kevin Huerter sees a particular similarity between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Domantas Sabonis.
Each week during the 2022-23 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
From a Big Ten title drought to the anniversary of 'Dunk City,' here are five things to watch as Columbus hosts March Madness on Friday.
George Kittle said his public goodbyes Friday with a touching Instagram post to his former 49ers teammates.
Despite his all-black outfit, Jimmy Garoppolo took some time at the beginning of his introductory Raiders press conference to address his 5 1/2 seasons in Red and Gold with the 49ers.
The Jets want Aaron Rodgers. Aaron Rodgers wants the Jets. The Packers don’t want Aaron Rodgers. This should be easy to resolve, right? It’s not. The Packers want a lot for Rodgers. They want more than they should, frankly. The Jets believe the Packers are being unreasonable. Per multiple sources, the Packers want a first-round pick [more]
A debate has been raging over the past two days regarding whether the Packers or the Jets (or both, or neither) have the better of the leverage when it comes to the Aaron Rodgers stalemate. The Jets have more than many realize. While they won’t at this point credibly pivot to a Plan B and [more]
Matt Harmon is joined by Fantasy Life's Dwain McFarland to look at all of the biggest moves from Wednesday and Thursday, starting off with a deep-dive on the Jets offense with Aaron Rodgers at the helm.
That whole Run it Back approach didn’t work out so well a couple of years ago. This one is much more sound, writes columnist Sam McDowell.
Yahoo Sports spoke to talent evaluators across the NFL, and they agreed on key points that will impact Elliott going forward.
The Eagles signed a backup quarterback, someone former coach Chip Kelly tried hard to trade for in 2015.
Mexico will face Japan on Monday in the WBC semifinals.
Before the start of free agency, running back Jamaal Williams said he hoped to remain in Detroit and Lions General Manager Brad Holmes said that the team also had interest in keeping the relationship going. That shared interest did not result in a contract, however. Williams signed a three-year, $12 million contract with $8 million [more]
The Cowboys have roughly $26 million in cap space to make other moves to bolster their roster via free agency or trades.
The Eagles have taken some losses in free agency, but as improbable as it seems, they now are even stronger at cornerback. Earlier in the day, the Eagles agreed to a two-year, $42 million extension with Darius Slay. Slay himself had expected to leave as a salary-cap casualty a day earlier. He returns along with [more]
Tremaine Edmunds and D.J. Moore will get the headlines, but the under-the-radar moves Ryan Poles are a key part to the first step of a rebuild: Baseline roster competency.
Robert Tonyan always knew he'd play for the Bears. The quarterback and tight end he joins in Chicago just made coming home that much easier.
This free-agent class isn't great, but there are some quality veterans.
The 2023 NFL free-agent class includes some serious star power. Here's a look at the top 25 players set to hit the market this spring.
Iga Swiatek's Indian Wells title defense ground to a halt in a straight sets semi-final loss to Elena Rybakina on Friday, the world number one later revealing she is battling a rib injury.Swiatek was disappointed that she was unable to implement the tactics her coach had devised after analyzing her loss to Rybakina in Melbourne.