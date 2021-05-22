Friday's Top 5 Plays

The NBA's play-in tournament went out with a bang.
Pacquiao's first fight in two years is going to be a big one.
Fans weren't happy that the Jaguars took so long to select Trevor Lawrence at the draft. Now, it seems, they can blame the league.
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are in danger of missing the NBA playoffs for a second straight season.
Understand the judging criteria, and you'll understand why Sal D'Amato scored Round 1 10-8 for Michael Chandler.
We've seen a few of the prospect grades on the Jaguars' draft board, including players they didn't draft.
Their third fight will most likely be at T-Mobile Arena, though the MGM Grand and Allegiant Stadium are still in the running.
The 76ers are the East's top seed, but the odds aren't treating them that way.
Six high-level front office executives spoke with Yahoo Sports about Rodgers' market, and three main points emerged.
If the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island was the visible star of the show at the PGA Championship on Thursday, it was an invisible force that left Bryson DeChambeau wrung out after five-plus hours negotiating 18 treacherous holes. "The wind just kicked my butt," said last year's U.S. Open champion, long hitting Bryson DeChambeau after an even-par 72 that left him five shots behind leader Corey Conners. Brooks Koepka, winner of four majors including the 2018 and 2019 PGA Championships, spoke of how the wind could accentuate mediocre shots.
While the Warriors look like a good underdog, everyone knows the Lakers are capable of big things.
Three of the four top-ranked players in the world missed the cut at PGA Championship on Friday as Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele had their chances of major silverware blown away at windy Kiawah Island. They all missed the cut by one lousy shot at six-over-par 150 as the championship lost some of its heavy hitters, notwithstanding a star-studded leaderboard headed by Phil Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen. After missing the cut as defending champion at the Masters last month, Johnson becomes the first world number one to exit early from two consecutive majors since Greg Norman in 1997.
The Eastern Conference’s top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers and eighth-seeded Washington Wizards meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. The Wizards beat the Indiana Pacers in the play-in tournament.
The intrigue for NASCAR’s first trip to the Circuit of The Americas road course pepped up not long after the 2021 schedule was released last September. The sprawling 3.41-mile layout was one of a handful of new venues, instantly rising toward the top of the list of NASCAR’s most technical tracks. The intrigue is now […]
The Western Conference’s second-seeded Phoenix Suns and seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. L.A. beat the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament.
The 39-year-old was up 4-2 in the final set against world number 75 Pablo Andujar of Spain but lost the next four games to lose 6-4 4-6 6-4 in his only tuneup event on clay before the French Open starts on May 30. It was Federer's first match since his comeback in Doha in March after sitting out over a year due to two knee surgeries. "I think when you played so little and you know where your level is at, and I think you saw that today, how can I think of winning the French Open?" the 20-times major winner told reporters.
The Eastern Conference’s second-seeded Brooklyn Nets and seventh-seeded Boston Celtics meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. The Celtics beat the Washington Wizards in the play-in tournament.
Cris Cyborg retained her title with a dominant showing against Leslie Smith at Bellator 259.
For years, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series has been putting on compelling, exciting and dramatic road-course races, and the trucks’ debut Saturday afternoon at the Circuit of The Americas promises to be a worthy chapter in the road-course annals. The Toyota Thunder 250 (1 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) will […]
Dana White said there's nothing wrong with going out on top.