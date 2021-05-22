Friday's Top 5 Plays

Reuters

The 39-year-old was up 4-2 in the final set against world number 75 Pablo Andujar of Spain but lost the next four games to lose 6-4 4-6 6-4 in his only tuneup event on clay before the French Open starts on May 30. It was Federer's first match since his comeback in Doha in March after sitting out over a year due to two knee surgeries. "I think when you played so little and you know where your level is at, and I think you saw that today, how can I think of winning the French Open?" the 20-times major winner told reporters.