Friday's Top Plays

Stephen Jackson shared what he told Draymond Green following his altercation with Jordan Poole.
Did Pete Carroll know something the Broncos didn't when he traded Russell Wilson to Denver?
Players were more shocked the video got leaked than the incident itself.
The video of Warriors star Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole didn't sit well with former Celtics guard Eddie House.
A refund is out of the question. An annulment isn’t on the table. The Walton-Penner group is stuck both with the $4.65 billion asset they purchased earlier this year, and the $245 million contract extension they gave to Russell Wilson when, frankly, they didn’t have to. So what will they do now? The new Broncos [more]
The Warriors' view of the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole situation was altered after a video of the incident was leaked.
“I think once they let him in the door, he’ll never come out,” the North Dakota pizza shop owner told KFYR of the 6-foot-6, 295-pound lineman.
Green Bay CEO Mark Murphy and former Packers greats tour London and make a stop at Abbey Road, giving Waukesha fans a thrill.
President of basketball operations Bob Myers and point guard Stephen Curry spoke on Thursday following the incident at Golden State’s practice this week - which TMZ published video of on Friday morning.
ROSTER NEWS: The Falcons have released starting nose tackle Anthony Rush after four games.
On the final play of Thursday night’s loss to the Colts, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson threw an incomplete pass. Wilson never appeared to look to his right, where wide receiver K.J. Hamler was wide open for a game-winning touchdown. After the game, Hamler acknowledged that he would have scored if Wilson had thrown it to [more]
Footage obtained by TMZ Sports and shared by the outlet Friday morning shows the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation in its entirety.
Blake Griffin took the court in Celtics Green for the first time in Friday night's preseason game vs. the Hornets. Here's how he fared, and more takeaways from Boston's 112-103 win.
Speaking with reporters Friday, Kings coach Mike Brown shared his thoughts on what was happening with the Warriors.
The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos set back offensive football quite a ways on Amazon Prime on Thursday night.
Tom Brady doesn't seem very impressed with his Buccaneers or the NFL as a whole at the quarter mark of the season.
Leaked video of Wednesday's altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole had current and former NBA players sharing their opinions, along with the rest of Twitter.
The Bills return to Highmark Stadium to host Pittsburgh and Sal Maiorana has the in-depth preview of the game.