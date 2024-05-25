Friday's state track meet roundup: DeJong scores personal best to find shot put medal stand

May 24—SIOUX FALLS — A number of personal records by Mitchell track runners were broken at the Class AA track and field state championships on Friday afternoon.

Taylor DeJong landed herself on the podium with an eighth-place finish in the shot put, after hoisting a throw of 37 feet and 11.25 inches. The attempt broke her previous personal best of 36-7.5. Kernel teammate Lilly Young placed 14th in the competition, with a 34-05.5, and the event was won by Piere's Reese Terwilliger, who threw a 41-08.5.

Mitchell freshman Londyn Schroeder had a career-best time of 11:50.55 in the Class AA girls 3,200-meter run, trimming 21 seconds off her previous best this season to take 14th place in the race. The time is now No. 2 in Kernel history. The race was won by O'Gorman's Libby Castelli (10:45.12).

On the boys' side of the 3,200, Hunter Patton had a personal-best of 9:44.35 to finish 14th. The Kernel sophomore lowered his best mark this season by 12 seconds. Pierre's Jared Lutmer finished first in 9:20.74.

In the 800-meter run, Emerson Smith shaved .09 seconds off her personal best, running a 2:22.76 to place 11th, while Grayson Hetland (2:10.22) was 21st in the boys 800. O'Gorman's Libby Castelli (2:14.62) and Yankton's Dylan Payer (1:57.57) won the girls and boys 800, respectively.

In preliminary events, Nathan McCormick ran a 50.70 in the 400-meter run to qualify for Saturday's final, and Ava Brannan earned a PR of 13.14 in the 100-meter dash.

Mitchell qualified for Saturday's final in multiple relay events, with Danny Borja, Addie Siemsen, Lainee Forst and Denaesia Aldridge claiming the eighth and final slot in the 4x200-meter relay (1:47.47) and Forst, Carson Weich, Ryan Keys and Smith running a 4:07.76 to qualify in the 4x400-meter relay.

The boys 4x400 team of Connor Singrey, Will Prunty, Alexier Padilla and McCormick put up a 3:38.57 to reach the finals, while the 4x200 team of Dawson Sheets, Carter Lee, Will Prunty and Connor Singrey qualified with a 1:32.58.

* Kimball/White Lake's Autumn Baker was fourth (11:10.63) and Chamberlain's Kinsey Evans finished fifth (11:10.70) in the 3,200-meter run among Class A girls. Sioux Valley's Isabelle Bloker had an all-class best time of 10:37.28 to win the race.

* Rocky Ammann, of Freeman, set a new personal best at 12 feet, 9 inches, and finished second in the Class B pole vault. Ipswich's Rasmus Loken also cleared 12-9 but cleared the mark on his first try. Menno's Isaac Fergen was third (12-0) and Lyman's Aksel Ehlers was fifth (11-3) to reach the medal stand.

* McCook Central/Montrose sophomore Mandi Schock claimed second place in the Class A girls triple jump with a top jump of 35 feet, 1.25 inches, a new personal best. Dakota Valley's Claire Munch finished with the top jump (37-9).

* Avon's Al Gunter hit a season-high throw of 146 feet, 3 inches to finish in fourth place in the Class B discus, won by Kadoka Area's Lincoln Koehn (173-5). Canistota's Jaden Kleinsasser (140-8) came home in eighth place to reach the medal stand.

* Paul Kaffar, of McCook Central/Montrose, set a new personal record at 44 feet, 0.25 inches in the Class A triple jump, finishing second in the event to Custer's Kincade Lehman (44-10.75). Sanborn Central/Woonsocket's Cody Slykhuis (41-9.00) was fifth and Hanson's Keaton Weber (41-2.25) came in eighth.

* Scotland's Olivia Binde had a personal-best 8 feet, 11 inches in the Class B girls pole vault, finishing in fourth place. Ipswich's Jalyssa Hutson (10-8.00) won the event over teammate Marley Guthmiller.

* After winning the Class A discus title, Winner's Shawn Hammerbeck secured a fifth-place finish in the Class A javelin event, with a personal-best throw of 153 feet, 11 inches. Hamlin's Cristhian Rodriguez (170-6) took home the victory, and Chamberlain's Cruz Soulek (149-8) reached the medal stand finishing in seventh.

* Braylee Bordewyk, of Corsica-Stickney, posted the fourth-fastest time in the Class B girls 400-meter dash in 1:01.26, followed by Canistota's Allison Leber (1:01.71) and Gregory's Asia VanDerWerff (1:01.86). Centerville's Emma Marshall (1:00.09) was the fastest in the prelims.

* Menno's Bryce Sattler was fourth-fastest in the Class B boys 400 meters with a time of 53.01 seconds. Deubrook Area's Gavin Landmark's prelim time of 51.78 seconds was the fastest.

* Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Berkeley Engelland posted the fastest time in the Class A girls 400-meter dash at 59.76 seconds. Ethan/Parkston's Leah Klock (1:01.03) secured the fourth-fastest time in Class A.

* Ethan/Parkston teammates Kolter Kramer (51.76) and Maddux Brissette (52.39) qualified sixth and ninth, respectively, in the Class A 400-meter dash. Jude Jarding of West Central posted the fastest time of 50.84 seconds.

* Menno's Ashton Massey had the fastest qualifying time in the Class B girls 300-meter hurdles at 46.27 seconds. Burke's Piper Hanson (46.62) qualified third, and Freeman's Rylee Peters (48.59) was sixth in the prelims.

* Reed Benter, of Burke, posted a personal-best time of 42.5 seconds to qualify fifth in the Class B boys 300-meter hurdles. Harding County's Jarett Schuchard's 40.38 seconds paced all of Class B in the event preliminaries.

* MVP's Reagan Rus was sixth-fastest in the preliminaries for the Class A girls 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.59 seconds. Sioux Falls Christian's Halle Braun was the fastest at 45.73 seconds.

* Jhett Breen, of Wagner, was the fifth-faster qualifier in the Class A boys 300-meter hurdles at 41.58 seconds. Milbank's Emmett Hanson posted the fastest time at 40.34 seconds.

* Freeman Academy/Marion's Keaton Preheim's time of 22.57 seconds was the fastest in the Class B boys. 200-meter dash prelims, setting a personal best time in the event. Platte-Geddes' Carson Vander Berge was seventh-fastest in the prelims for the Class A boys 200 meters at 23.09 seconds.

* Howard junior Melanie Calmus posted the second-fastest time in the Class B girls 200-meter dash at 25.65 seconds. Winner's Keelie Kuil (26.45) qualified in eighth in the Class A girls 200-meters.

* The Burke girls relay of Braelyn Duerfeldt, Addi Hood, Breckynn Pistulka and Piper Hanson had the top qualifying time in the Class B girls 4x200-meter relay in 1:46.48. It is a new season-best time in Class B. Freeman also qualified for Saturday's finals in a time of 1:49.47, fourth fastest in the field. Winner qualified for the Class A girls 4x200-meter finals in seventh (1:49.62).

* Freeman's boys relay of Luke Peters, Tate Sorenson, Chris Aasen, and Rocky Ammann were the fastest in the Class B boys 4x200-meter relay at 1:32.43. Freeman Academy/Marion (1:34.56) qualified fifth, and Corsica-Stickney (1:35.34) was eighth. Platte-Geddes' time of 1:33.52 was the third-fastest in the Class A boys 4x200-meter relay. Ethan/Parkston (1:33.68) qualified fourth, and Hanson (1:34.76) was seventh.

* Gregory's top boys relay team (Max Cook, Pierce Stukel, Colt Keiser, Luke Stukel) posted the top time in the Class B boys 4x400-meter relay of 3:34.09, the group's personal record. Freeman (3:37.64) qualified fifth. Ethan/Parkston qualified second in the Class A boys 4x400-meter relay at 3:34.32.

* Freeman girls relay posted the fourth-fastest qualifying time in the Class B girls 4x400-meter relay prelims at 4:15.59. Burke (4:19.12) qualified in seventh, and Gregory (4:23.03) qualified eighth. Ethan/Parkston (4:13.15) qualified fifth in the Class A girls 4x400-meter relay and Winner (4:15.08) was seventh.