Friday's state championship capsule

Mar. 5—Class 2A Girls Championship:

New Site vs. Calhoun City

THE GAME

New Site (32-2) vs. Calhoun City (25-1), 1 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

New Site d. Newton 69-33

Calhoun City d. Union 44-29

THE MATCHUP

These teams are similar in that both have strong guard play in addition to prolific post players. A big frontcourt matchup to watch will be New Site's Lily Whitley versus Calhoun City's Quay Bailey.

FOR NEW SITE TO WIN

The Lady Royals will need to handle Calhoun City's full-court press, because a frantic pace will likely favor the Lady Wildcats. New Site can certainly run, but coach Byron Sparks isn't afraid to slow the pace; in the 2018 title game, he played stall ball.

FOR CALHOUN CITY TO WIN

Calhoun City had an abysmal shooting performance in the first half against Union. It needs to start fast and get Bailey involved early and often. And that press defense needs to create some turnovers.

HISTORY

New Site's lone state title came in 2012. The Lady Royals last played for a championship in 2018, losing to Ingomar. Calhoun City won it all last year, its first title since 1949.

COACH SPEAK

"New Site can compete in any level of basketball, 1A through 6A. We know we've got our hands full — ain't no doubt in my mind." — Calhoun City's Rob Fox

