Friday's Sports in Brief

BASEBALL

HOUSTON (AP) -- Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel is facing possible punishment after making a racist gesture during the World Series.

Gurriel said he didn't intend to offend Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish when he pulled on the corners of his eyes after homering against him during Houston's 5-3 win in Game 3.

''I didn't try to offend nobody,'' Gurriel said in Spanish through a translator. ''I was commenting to my family that I didn't have any luck against Japanese pitchers here in the United States.''

Gurriel, a 33-year-old from Cuba, made the gesture shortly after homering to start Houston's four-run second inning. While sitting in the dugout, Gurriel put his fingers to the side of his eyes and said ''chinito'' - a derogatory Spanish term that translates literally to ''little Chinese.''

Darvish was born in Japan to a Japanese mother and Iranian father.

A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press the league intends to speak with Gurriel. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the league had not publicly addressed the matter. Gurriel may be punished, including a possible suspension during the World Series.

HOUSTON (AP) - Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred doesn't blame the baseball for all the long balls.

A World Series record eight home runs were hit in the Houston Astros' 7-6, 11-inning win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2, including five in extra innings. That followed a regular season that featured 6,105 home runs, 2.4 percent more than the previous record of 5,963 set in 2000 at the height of the Steroids Era. Speculation about juiced balls has been fueled by a report claiming the makeup of the league's baseballs has changed in recent years.

''I'm absolutely confident that the balls that we're using are within our established specifications,'' Manfred said Friday before Game 3. ''I think making a judgment based on seeing home runs in a single game just doesn't make a lot of sense to me.''